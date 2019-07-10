Oriel Park plays host to tonight’s clash.
Liveblog
Vinny Perth’s men are remaining cool on the ball, patient in their build-up as they look to get past this Riga side. At the other end, meanwhile, there’s a dangerous long ball in which Jarvis deals with despite falling on his backside in the box.
The rain is getting heavier, but the sides don’t mind. Both are settling into this encounter, attempting to launch attacks but nothing too significant so far apart from that brilliant Duffy effort.
He’s on the ball again, actually, causing trouble down the left but his cross lands in the Riga keeper, Ozols’ arms.
CLOSE! Woaaaah. Michael Duffy with an incredible effort. He took one look and pulled the trigger from distance, his effort just over the crossbar. Riga turned off there, and the Dundalk man on the left saw a real opportunity to punish.
Riga with their first real attack there but Gary Rogers is the safe pair of hands in the goal. Nothing too worrying, though. This is pretty physical so far, neither side afraid to throw a sneaky shoulder or two.
Early doors sees Dundalk pass the ball around comfortably as they settle in. There’s a slight incident with two players colliding as Riga take a throw, but that’s all cleared up pretty quick. Most of the action is down Dundalk’s right wing so far.
KICK-OFF: And we’re off. Dundalk kick off, playing from right to left in their standard white home kit.
The teams are out on the pitch and although it’s a miserable night in Dundalk — and across the country, for that matter — there’s a great atmosphere, with Lilywhite fans chanting as handshakes are exchanged and the teams are announced.
Vinny Perth tells RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue that his Dundalk side “are in a very positive mindset ahead of tonight” and will use their European experience to their advantage.
Dundalk fans might enjoy this one as kick-off nears. David McMillan reflects on their unforgettable 2016 campaign:
Not a good sign when the brollies are out… but the rain won’t dampen the fans’ excitement at Oriel.
Want to know a little more about Riga FC? Fear not, we’ve got you covered with a full article:
In short: they were only founded in 2014, but have been crowned Latvian champions in each of the past three campaigns — and won their domestic cup last season. And they have a lot of international experience.
Tine for some team news…
Patrick Hoban captains Dundalk tonight, and he’s one of three changes to the side that drew with Derry City on Friday night. Sean Hoare and Jamie McGrath are the other additions, with all three making their first Champions League starts.
DUNDALK: Rogers, Gannon, Hoare, Jarvis, Cleary, Mountney, Shields, McGrath, McEleney, Duffy, Hoban.
Here’s what they’re up against:
A new European season, a new beginning.
Welcome along to our live coverage of tonight’s Champions League first qualifying round first-leg clash at Oriel Park where 2018 Airtricity League Premier Division champions Dundalk welcome Latvian outfit Riga FC to The Town.
The Lilywhites are opening their bid to make history and become the first Irish team to reach the group stages of the competition. The past two seasons saw them fall at the second qualifying stage round, but could it be a case of third time lucky?
Kick-off at Oriel is 7.45pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2. Stay with us for team news and the rest of the build-up.
