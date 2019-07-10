This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 10 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

2,196 Views 3 Comments
Share
14Mins

Vinny Perth’s men are remaining cool on the ball, patient in their build-up as they look to get past this Riga side. At the other end, meanwhile, there’s a dangerous long ball in which Jarvis deals with despite falling on his backside in the box.

9Mins

The rain is getting heavier, but the sides don’t mind. Both are settling into this encounter, attempting to launch attacks but nothing too significant so far apart from that brilliant Duffy effort.

He’s on the ball again, actually, causing trouble down the left but his cross lands in the Riga keeper, Ozols’ arms.

8Mins

An unnamed fan spotted in the stands…

Stephen Kenny Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

 

Stephen Kenny Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

5Mins

CLOSE! Woaaaah. Michael Duffy with an incredible effort. He took one look and pulled the trigger from distance, his effort just over the crossbar. Riga turned off there, and the Dundalk man on the left saw a real opportunity to punish.

4Mins

Riga with their first real attack there but Gary Rogers is the safe pair of hands in the goal. Nothing too worrying, though. This is pretty physical so far, neither side afraid to throw a sneaky shoulder or two.

2Mins

Early doors sees Dundalk pass the ball around comfortably as they settle in. There’s a slight incident with two players colliding as Riga take a throw, but that’s all cleared up pretty quick. Most of the action is down Dundalk’s right wing so far.

KICK-OFF: And we’re off. Dundalk kick off, playing from right to left in their standard white home kit.

The teams are out on the pitch and although it’s a miserable night in Dundalk — and across the country, for that matter — there’s a great atmosphere, with Lilywhite fans chanting as handshakes are exchanged and the teams are announced.

Vinny Perth tells RTÉ’s Tony O’Donoghue that his Dundalk side “are in a very positive mindset ahead of tonight” and will use their European experience to their advantage.

Not a good sign when the brollies are out… but the rain won’t dampen the fans’ excitement at Oriel.

Dundalk fans shelter from the rain before the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dundalk fans ahead of the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Dundalk fans ahead of the game Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Tine for some team news…

Patrick Hoban captains Dundalk tonight, and he’s one of three changes to the side that drew with Derry City on Friday night. Sean Hoare and Jamie McGrath are the other additions, with all three making their first Champions League starts.

DUNDALK: Rogers, Gannon, Hoare, Jarvis, Cleary, Mountney, Shields, McGrath, McEleney, Duffy, Hoban.

dundalk

Here’s what they’re up against:

riga

A new European season, a new beginning.

Welcome along to our live coverage of tonight’s Champions League first qualifying round first-leg clash at Oriel Park where 2018 Airtricity League Premier Division champions Dundalk welcome Latvian outfit Riga FC to The Town.

The Lilywhites are opening their bid to make history and become the first Irish team to reach the group stages of the competition. The past two seasons saw them fall at the second qualifying stage round, but could it be a case of third time lucky?

Kick-off at Oriel is 7.45pm, with the action live on RTÉ 2. Stay with us for team news and the rest of the build-up.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie