Dundalk sack Stephen O'Donnell after eight-game winless start to the season

DUNDALK SACKED MANAGER Stephen O’Donnell on Monday morning after a dismal start to the Airtricity League Premier Division season.

Friday night’s 4-1 defeat away to Derry City leaves the Lilywhites rooted to the bottom of the table and four points adrift.

Dundalk are still waiting on their first win, and have three points from the opening eight games of the season.

O’Donnell’s assistant manager Patrick Cregg has also left the Oriel Park club. First-team coach Liam Burns and Brian Gartland, Dundalk’s head of football operations, will take charge of the first team on an interim basis, starting with Friday night’s home game against St Patrick’s Athletic.

New Dundalk owner Brian Ainscough said the decision was a “very difficult” one.

Stephen is, and always will be, a legendary figure at Dundalk FC and is a very talented young coach but football is a results business and, regrettably, our disappointing start to the season has led to this conclusion.”

O’Donnell returned to Oriel Park as manager in December 2021, and steered Dundalk to a third-place finish and European football in his first season in charge.

“It’s obviously a very sad day for myself and Padge,” he said. “I love Dundalk FC and I love the town so much.

“We always wanted what was the best for Dundalk FC and we worked tirelessly to try and do that. I’m proud of our achievements over the past two years, qualifying for Europe and going close again last season.

“The way I left it with Brian was very amicable and I think the club is in really good hands going forward.

“I have no doubt that the players and staff will get the club out of the position they’re in.”