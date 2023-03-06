Dundalk come from behind to see off Shelbourne

Dundalk 2

Shelbourne 1

Barry Landy reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK RECORDED a second league victory of the season as Rayhaan Tulloch and Andy Boyle scored the goals as they came from behind to beat Shelbourne at Oriel Park.

Just three days after putting five goals past St Patrick’s Athletic, Stephen O’Donnell’s team saw off another Dublin side on home soil. While not as comprehensive as Friday’s win, this was just as satisfying for the Lilywhites and their supporters.

There is sure to be some repercussions however as upon referee Damien McGraith’s final whistle, a huge row broke out on the touchline involving staff and players from both clubs.

It took several minutes for the crowd to disperse and the arguing continued for some up to 15 minutes after final whistle. The FAI may well have something to say about that.

John Ross Wilson had given Shels a 15th minute lead. Kameron Ledwidge’s arrowed ball was not dealt with by Darragh Leahy and he allowed Wilson, playing on the opposite flank to his brother Tyreke, in. The right wing-back rounded Nathan Shepperd and showed commendable composure to find the net with defenders retreating onto the line.

Dundalk had dominated possession but Shelbourne had looked more dangerous in the opening half. Evan Caffrey and Jack Moylan could have done more with presentable chances. The home side had very little to show for their efforts.

That changed in the second half. Within two minutes they were level and it came via Oriel’s new favourite – on-loan West Brom winger Tulloch.

The 22-year-old had netted his first Dundalk goal on Friday. Here, he started and finished the move for the leveller. He ran at the Shels defence and after his ball to Cameron Elliott was intercepted, the ball fell to Leahy.

Tulloch stooped low to nod in his cross from the left. He could have had another soon after, but goalkeeper Conor Kearns stood firm.

The winner arrived at the midway point of the second half. Boyle headed in Connor Malley’s corner in the six-yard box. It was his first Oriel Park go al, remarkably, for six-and-a- half years.

What will disappoint Damien Du ff the most is that after that point, Dundalk were not tested enough in the final thi rd.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; Archie Davies, Andy Boyle, Wasiri Williams, Darragh Leahy; Greg Sloggett, Connor Malley (Alfie Lewis, 79); John Martin (Patrick Hoban, 60), Keith Ward (Ryan O’Kane, 59), Rayhaan Tulloch (Hayden Muller, 88); Cameron Elliott.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Andrew Quinn, Paddy Barrett, Kameron Ledwidge; John Ross Wilson, JJ Lunney (Brian McManus, 60), Gavin Molloy, Evan Caffrey (Shane Farrell, 73), Tyreke Wilson; Kian Leavy (Matty Smith, 64); Jack Moylan (Kyle Robinson, 73).

Referee: Damien MacGraith