Dundalk bolster midfield options with addition of 'excellent' Swansea City youngster

Dan Williams has joined the Lilywhites on loan.

By Paul Dollery Monday 17 Jan 2022, 11:29 AM
Swansea City's Dan Williams puts pressure on Southampton's Shane Long during a pre-season friendly last July.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUNDALK HAVE MADE their sixth new signing ahead of the start of the 2022 League of Ireland season.

This morning, the Lilywhites announced the addition of midfielder Dan Williams on loan from Championship club Swansea City.

Williams becomes the third Welsh U21 international to be drafted in by new Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell, who has already snapped up Nathan Shepperd and Joe Adams from Brentford.

The Oriel Park outfit have also brought in Paul Doyle, Keith Ward and Sam Bone as they prepare for their Premier Division opener at home to Derry City on 18 February.

“I played a couple of cup games at the start of the season and [Swansea City manager Russell Martin] said the next step for me was to go out and get some first-team football,” Williams said. “When I mentioned the possibility of the League of Ireland, he was happy with that.

“Now that I’m here, I just want to play as much as possible. Playing in the U23 league in the UK has its benefits when you’re 18 or 19, but at my age now I just want to get out and play in front of fans and improve as an individual.”

A graduate of the Swansea City academy, Williams had his contract extended until the summer of 2023 by his hometown club last week.

The 20-year-old made two appearances in this season’s Carabao Cup and scored his first goal in a 4-1 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

“We’re delighted to get Dan on board for the season ahead,” said Stephen O’Donnell. “He has only recently signed a new contract with Swansea, which shows how much potential they can see in him.

“I think our fans will really take to him. He is an excellent footballer, really comfortable in possession and has a really good range of passing. He fits exactly into the style that we want to play at Dundalk.”

