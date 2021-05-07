Dundalk slip to defeat against 10-man Sligo Rovers

Dundalk 0

Sligo Rovers 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK FAILED TO CAPITALISE on their man advantage as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Sligo Rovers in what was another disappointing display from the underachieving Louth side.

The outstanding Jordan Gibson’s goal not long before the half-time break was all that separated the sides, as Dundalk struggled to create anything against the 10 men of Sligo.

Both teams made two changes from their respective Monday night draws with Longford Town and St Patrick’s Athletic, as Dundalk looked to make up ground on third-place Sligo.

For the hosts, goalkeeper Peter Cherrie retained his place despite making two mistakes in Longford, while Wilfried Zahibo and Han Jeong-Woo both came into the starting line-up. Sligo’s alterations allowed Lewis Banks and Johnny Kenny to both come into the side.

Unbeaten in four coming into this fixture, Dundalk had the game’s first chance early on when Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe had his close-range effort smothered by Sligo goalkeeper Ed McGinty.

At the other end, Greg Bolger drilled a shot harmlessly wide, before Walter Figueira crashed an effort off the underside of the crossbar in what was a real let-off for Jim Magilton’s side.

A dejected Andy Boyle after the game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Sligo had by far the better chances throughout the opening half, but Han did well to retain possession for Dundalk before passing for Junior, who could only hit it straight at McGinty.

After showing some good skill out on the left, the Korean winger – after being set up by Sean Murray – had a shot well saved by McGinty, but it was all Sligo for the remainder of the half.

Having impressed in Monday’s draw in Longford, 18-year-old left-back Val Adedokun was dispossessed by Sligo’s own teenage prodigy, Kenny, who forced Cherrie into a good save.

Liam Buckley’s side took a deserved lead on 39 minutes when Gibson brilliantly turned Andy Boyle before rifling a shot from 25 yards beyond the grasp of the despairing Cherrie.

Dundalk were handed a lifeline early in the second half after Sligo were reduced to 10 players when Garry Buckley picked up a second yellow card for a high foot on Junior.

The Lilywhites sought to break the Sligo resolve after that, with substitute Daniel Kelly firing over after being played in by Murray, who himself ballooned miles off target thereafter.

Wilfried Zahibo’s header was brilliantly saved by McGinty late on as Dundalk succumbed to their fourth league defeat of the season in what was another bitterly disappointing night.

Dundalk: Peter Cherrie; Raivis Jurkovskis, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Val Adedokun; Chris Shields (Patrick McEleney 66), Wilfried Zahibo; Han Jeong-Woo (Daniel Kelly 55), Sean Murray, Michael Duffy; Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe (Ole Erik Midtskogen 81).

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt; Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan; Johnny Kenny (Colm Horgan 74), Jordan Gibson, Walter Figueira; Romeo Parkes (Shane Blaney 55).

Referee: Robert Hennessy

