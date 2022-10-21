Dundalk and Sligo Rovers share the spoils after six-goal thriller

Dundalk 3

Sligo Rovers 3

A THRILLING GAME between Dundalk and Sligo Rovers has ended 3-3 at Casey’s Field.

Keith Ward’s 92nd-minute equaliser for the Lilywhites has put them two points ahead of St Patrick’s Athletic in the race for guaranteed Europa Conference League qualification.

Estonian international Frank Liivak had put Sligo ahead, but a wonder-goal from Alfie Lewis, his first for the club, levelled matters shortly before the half-time break; before an excellent finish from Ryan O’Kane gave the Lilywhites a 2-1 lead in the second half.

Late goals from Aidan Keena and Max Mata had stunned the home crowd into silence, until substitute Ward popped up with a crucial leveller right at the death.

The hosts were first to attack in the third minute, with Runar Hauge’s first-time volley flying over after a John Mountney set-piece had been knocked down by David McMillan.

Dundalk started brightly, and Darragh Leahy’s cross was headed over from close range by McMillan; before Hauge’s attempt was blocked out by Sligo defender Nando Pijnaker.

Sligo could have taken the lead, when Robbie Burton’s pass was intercepted by Lewis Macari, who before clearing off the line, had almost knocked the ball into his own net.

The Bit O’Red did take the lead on 22 minutes, as Colm Horgan’s initial corner was headed off the post by Kailin Barlow, before Liivak finished neatly from the rebound.

European-chasing Dundalk levelled on 38 minutes, however, when Hauge’s attempted cross was cut out by Horgan, allowing Lewis to rocket into the top corner from range with his left foot, but their head coach, Stephen O’Donnell, was sent off in the aftermath.

Lewis again tried his luck from distance early in the second half, but his dipping shot was always rising, as Dundalk looked to lead and consolidate third-position for another week.

Indeed, they did find themselves 2-1 ahead on 54 minutes, when what looked to be an overcooked Hauge cross was collected at the far post by O’Kane, whose brilliant touch before slotting past Sligo goalkeeper Richard Brush had the home crowd on their feet.

O’Kane dragged another shot just wide, while the local talent showed quick feet to get away from Mata before his cross was planted into the arms of Brush by Andy Boyle.

Right out of nothing, Sligo made it 2-2 on 76 minutes through the deadly Keena, who after collecting a pass from Will Fitzgerald, skipped the challenge of both Sam Bone and Mountney before finishing into the far corner to score his 16th goal of the campaign.

Seconds after O’Kane should have won it with a breakaway goal at one end, Sligo incredibly made it 3-2 through substitute Mata’s neat finish in the 83rd minute.

In what was a thrilling game, more drama ensued in stoppage-time, as skipper Boyle’s long ball was flicked on by John Martin before Ward’s side-footed finish made it 3-3.

Dundalk: Nathan Shepperd; John Mountney, Lewis Macari, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Sam Bone (Robbie Benson 85), Alfie Lewis; Runar Hauge (Steven Bradley 63), Joe Adams (Keith Ward 74), Ryan O’Kane; David McMillan (John Martin 74).

Sligo Rovers: Richard Brush; Colm Horgan, Lewis Banks, Nando Pijnaker, Paddy Kirk; Frank Liivak (Karl O’Sullivan 88), Kailin Barlow (Max Mata 60), Robbie Burton (Seamus Keogh 84), Adam McDonnell, Will Fitzgerald; Aidan Keena.

Referee: Damien MacGraith

Attendance: 2,384.