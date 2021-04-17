Dundalk fans protest that club is 'run like a circus' as late Junior goal earns draw against Pat's

Dundalk 1

Saint Patrick’s Athletic 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

THE FILIPPO GIOVAGNOLI era looks to be over, after winless Dundalk played out a 1-1 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park in the SSE Airtricity League on Saturday evening.

Banners reading ‘Ran Like a Circus’ and ‘Tempo di Andare (Time to Go)’ were unfurled by a small but vocal band of Dundalk fans congregating at the parameters of the ground.

In normal circumstances, a far greater protest would have likely echoed around the Carrick Road venue, but this has been anything but a normal past 12 months for The Lilywhites.

The latest episode of the Dundalk soap opera unfolded just hours before the kick-off against St Pats, with numerous reports of the resignation of team manager Shane Keegan.

As radio silence from the club continued throughout the day, word circulated around Oriel that Giovagnoli would be joining Keegan out the revolving door after the full-time whistle.

Jim Magilton – the Sporting Director who is now the only Pro Licence holder currently at the club – took his place in the stand, as Giovagnoli facilitated first-team affairs for what is expected to be the last time.

In the midst of the chaos at the club, it was easy to forget that Dundalk were playing in what was a must-win game against St Pat’s.

Alessio Abibi was reinstated to the starting line-up in what was the only change from the previous week’s defeat to Bohemians, and the Albanian goalkeeper endured a couple of nervy moments in the early stages.

In what was a largely uneventful opening half, Dundalk’s only attempt on target came when Cameron Dummigan’s cross was headed by Patrick Hoban, but Vitezslav Jaros saved easily.

Dundalk were slightly improved, but it was still the side from Inchicore that were looking the far more likely to score, with Abibi having to save well from Ronan Coughlan shortly after the restart.

As if Dundalk’s week couldn’t get any worse, the Saints took the lead on 56 minutes when Benson’s corner from the right was headed home by defender Sam Bone.

The Lilywhites came close to grabbing a much-needed equaliser when the ball broke luckily for Chris Shields from Michael Duffy’s corner, but the Dundalk skipper diverted wide.

Abibi produced a remarkable save to deny substitute Billy King’s volley before at the other end, another substitute, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, was denied by Jaros from close range.

Dundalk equalised five minutes from time when Junior somehow bundled the ball through the legs of the St Pats ‘keeper, as the small army of Dundalk support descended into ecstasy.

Duffy fired a shot straight at Jaros before the hosts almost won it in the dying embers when the ball was cleared off the line twice in quick succession from Junior and David McMillan.

Dundalk: Alessio Abibi; Raivis Jurkovskis, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Cameron Dummigan (Darragh Leahy 78); Chris Shields, Sam Stanton (David McMillan 78); Han Jeong-Woo (Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe 59), Ole Erik Midtskogen (Patrick McEleney 45+1), Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban

St Patrick’s Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros; John Mountney, Sam Bone, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; Jamie Lennon (Alfie Lewis 87), Robbie Benson, Chris Forrester; Ronan Coughlan (Billy King 68), Matty Smith, Jason McClelland (Paddy Barrett 48)