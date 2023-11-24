Dundalk set for new ownership after Kerry FC backer takes control

KERRY FC HAVE confirmed that its main backer and chief executive, Brian Ainscough, has stepped down from his position with the League of Ireland First Division club.

The Dublin-born businessman, who has been based in Boston since the 1980s, is to take control of Dundalk after completing a deal for full ownership from a local consortium that has been in place since 2021.

Ainscough got involved with the newly-formed Kerry FC ahead of their debut campaign in the League of Ireland last season.

However, he has now opted to depart and take up the opportunity at Oriel Park after their drawn out search for fresh investment. The sports tech firm Statsports had been at the helm along with businessman Andy Connolly.

They provided much needed stability in Louth after the ownership of American investment firm Peak6 ended in acrimony.

“Kerry Football Club can confirm that Brian Ainscough has stepped down as CEO of Kerry FC to pursue other interests,” a statement read.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Brian Ainscough (left) and League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“Ainscough was a shareholder in Kerry Football Club. The remaining shareholders are fully committed to providing League of Ireland football to the people of Kerry, including our US-based investors.

“Kerry FC would like to thank Brian Ainscough for his participation and efforts in the Kerry FC project and we wish him well in his new venture.

“We would like to take this opportunity to reassure our supporters that Kerry Football Club will continue to operate as normal and we are looking forward to a successful season in 2024 and beyond.”

Ainscough’s arrival comes at a crucial time for the Louth club.

First-team manager Stephen O’Donnell will be keen to bolster his squad with an improved budget after being lured away from St Patrick’s Athletic.