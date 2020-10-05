BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 5 October 2020
Advertisement

Harps earn precious point at much-changed Dundalk

Harps move a point further clear of Cork City in the battle for Premier Division survival.

By The42 Team Monday 5 Oct 2020, 12:37 AM
1 hour ago 189 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5223620
Dundalk’s Nathan Oluwa is closed down by Harps defenders.
Image: ©INPHO
Dundalk’s Nathan Oluwa is closed down by Harps defenders.
Dundalk’s Nathan Oluwa is closed down by Harps defenders.
Image: ©INPHO

FINN HARPS EARNED A crucial point in their battle for SSE Airtricity League Premier Division safety as they held Dundalk to a 0-0 draw at Oriel Park.

For all of Dundalk’s European heroics last week, Sunday’s result was a significant blow towards the Lilywhites’ chances of returning to continental competition next season, leaving them stranded in sixth.

Manager Filippo Giovagnoli made 10 changes to his side which beat KI at the Aviva Stadium three nights prior, Brian Gartland being the only still-present, and Dundalk’s fluidity in possession was hampered greatly as a consequence.

The hosts had two legitimate-looking penalty shouts but chances were at a premium throughout, Ollie Horgan’s men digging in and offering glimpses of a threat themselves through Barry McNamee in particular.

Harps are now two points clear of bottom club Cork City, albeit the Leesiders have a game in hand — against Dundalk on 13 October.

That will see Dundalk make one game back on the five clubs ahead of them in the table, with Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Waterford and St Patrick’s Athletic having all played two games more than the Louth side, and fifth-placed Sligo Rovers having played another game more again.

Next up for Giovagnoli’s men is a trip to Pat’s this Friday, while Harps host champions in waiting Shamrock Rovers a day later.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie