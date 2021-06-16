Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 16 June 2021
Dundalk confirm return of Vinny Perth to head coach position

Perth had left the position in August 2020.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 9:22 PM
DUNDALK HAVE TONIGHT confirmed that Vinny Perth is to return to the club as head coach, a dramatic development after he had left the position ten months ago.

vinny-perth Vinny Perth. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Perth left the Oriel Park hotseat last August in the wake of their Champions League exit at the hands of NK Celje.

He had moved from his role as Stephen Kenny’s assistant to take the managerial reins in 2019, guiding the club to the SSE Airtricity League title, the EA Sports Cup, the Unite the Union Champions Cup and the FAI President’s Cup in that season.

Perth was replaced by Filippo Giovagnoli, who steered Dundalk to the Europa League group stages last year and success in the FAI Cup final, before he and Shane Keegan left the club in mid-April.

Dundalk have endured a difficult campaign to date and are currently eight in the table after 15 games with only four wins to date. They are at home to Longford Town on Friday night.

In a statement on the club’s website, the Dundalk board of directors revealed that Perth will report to sporting director Jim Magilton.

“Vinny’s history at Dundalk includes a period that saw the Lilywhites enjoy an unprecedented spell of domestic and European success.

“Perth will report to Jim Magilton, the sporting director. We are confident that this will be an effective combination to return the Lilywhites to winning ways.

“We would also like to thank all of our staff, supporters, and fans for their patience and support during this difficult time. We are all looking forward to enjoying football and hoisting some new trophies in the near future.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

