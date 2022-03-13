Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 13 March 2022
Advertisement

Rangers cruise into Scottish Cup semi-finals

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee.

By AFP Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 7:37 PM
1 hour ago 937 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5710142
Rangers' Fashion Sakala celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Image: PA
Rangers' Fashion Sakala celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Rangers' Fashion Sakala celebrates scoring his side's third goal.
Image: PA

RANGERS ROUNDED OFF a fine week by cruising into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee on Sunday.

Defender Connor Goldson drove the visitors ahead in the ninth minute before captain James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side controlled the rest of the game and substitute Fashion Sakala gave the scoreline a fairer reflection of Rangers’ dominance with three minutes remaining.

Van Bronckhorst could even afford the luxury of resting a host of key players in the closing stages with one eye on the second leg of the Gers’ Europa League last-16 tie at Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

“Mentally, we were very focused. From the first minute, we had the drive to be in the semi-final, which was very important,” said Van Bronckhorst.

“When you start with a lot of energy and power, you can win the game early and I think we did that.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The Scottish champions travel to Serbia with a 3-0 first-leg lead as they remain in the hunt for silverware in three competitions.

Rangers join Hearts, Hibernian and the winner of Monday night’s Dundee United versus Celtic tie at Tannadice in the last-four draw.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie