Rangers cruise into Scottish Cup semi-finals

RANGERS ROUNDED OFF a fine week by cruising into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Dundee on Sunday.

Defender Connor Goldson drove the visitors ahead in the ninth minute before captain James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot midway through the first half.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side controlled the rest of the game and substitute Fashion Sakala gave the scoreline a fairer reflection of Rangers’ dominance with three minutes remaining.

Van Bronckhorst could even afford the luxury of resting a host of key players in the closing stages with one eye on the second leg of the Gers’ Europa League last-16 tie at Red Star Belgrade on Thursday.

“Mentally, we were very focused. From the first minute, we had the drive to be in the semi-final, which was very important,” said Van Bronckhorst.

“When you start with a lot of energy and power, you can win the game early and I think we did that.”

The Scottish champions travel to Serbia with a 3-0 first-leg lead as they remain in the hunt for silverware in three competitions.

Rangers join Hearts, Hibernian and the winner of Monday night’s Dundee United versus Celtic tie at Tannadice in the last-four draw.

