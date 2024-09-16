Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Dundalk's Oriel Park. Evan Treacy/INPHO
League of Ireland

Dundalk set for stay of execution with talks extended over deal to save club

Current owner Brian Ainscough is understood to have interest from two groups – one based in Europe – to keep club afloat.
2.37pm, 16 Sep 2024
656
0
David Sneyd

DUNDALK ARE SET for a stay of execution with today’s 5pm deadline for investment to keep the club afloat due to be extended.

The 42 understands that owner Brian Ainscough has been in talks with two groups – one of which is based in Europe – about a deal to ensure the Premier Division side can survive until the end of this season.

With sources confirming an overall debt figure of more than €1 million, it’s believed that €360,000 is needed in the short term for Dundalk to fulfill the final couple of months of the campaign.

More to follow…

Author
David Sneyd
david@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie