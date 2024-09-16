Dundalk set for stay of execution with talks extended over deal to save club

DUNDALK ARE SET for a stay of execution with today’s 5pm deadline for investment to keep the club afloat due to be extended.

The 42 understands that owner Brian Ainscough has been in talks with two groups – one of which is based in Europe – about a deal to ensure the Premier Division side can survive until the end of this season.

With sources confirming an overall debt figure of more than €1 million, it’s believed that €360,000 is needed in the short term for Dundalk to fulfill the final couple of months of the campaign.

More to follow…