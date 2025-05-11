SHANE LOWRY HAS finished joint second at the Truist Championship, two strokes behind winner Sepp Straka.
Shane Lowry finishes second at Truist Championship
LAST UPDATE | 25 mins ago
SHANE LOWRY HAS finished joint second at the Truist Championship, two strokes behind winner Sepp Straka.
Lowry three-putted the final green, which took the pressure off Straka, who was able to hole out to win at Philadelphia Cricket Club.
The Offaly man and Straka were tied for the lead going into the final day.
Lowry shot an even-par round of 70 today to leave him at 14 under overall, two behind Straka and level with Justin Thomas.
Two bogeys on the final three holes scuppered Lowry’s chances of victory. A bogey on 16 was compounded by another bogey on the last. Lowry had a slice off luck after his drive on 18 went well left of the fairway, only to strike the roof of a stand and bounce back into play.
Yet a solid approach shot was squandered by the three-putt on the last green.
More to follow . . .
