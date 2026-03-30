Leicester boss Geoff Parling apologises after pre-match clash with TNT's Craig Doyle

LEICESTER BOSS GEOFF Parling has apologised after he was involved in a heated exchange with TV presenter Craig Doyle ahead of their Gallagher Prem match with Gloucester at Villa Park on Saturday.

Footage showed TNT Sports’ Doyle inviting Liam MacDevitt to attempt a conversion, which prompted an angry response from Parling after MacDevitt’s kick from the touchline flew in the direction of where the Tigers players were warming up.

He walked towards Doyle before pushing him and replied “It’s fucking not on,” after the presenter asked: “Would you sign him, Geoff?”

In a statement from Leicester on Sunday afternoon, Parling said: “I would like to apologise for the incident pre-game yesterday – it is important we stay a family-focused game and it wasn’t appropriate for viewers to see that.

“We have a great product in the Gallagher Prem and I offer my thanks to Craig Doyle and everyone at TNT for continuing to innovate and think differently.

“After talking last night, we’ll make sure we are fully aligned behind new ideas, including when best to use them; and keep pushing our game to new audiences.”

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Leicester also confirmed that “those on the ground at Villa Park” had been offered private apologies from Parling and the club, and said “Tigers appreciate the apologies for the kick taking place initially”.

Doyle apologised for Parling’s language on air, saying: “Geoff not happy about that.”

Speaking after the game to BBC Radio Leicester, Parling said: “The producer from TNT has just come and apologised to me. They had something set up that wasn’t passed with anybody, without our knowledge.

“I’m very wary I need to protect my players and certainly balls flying towards our players that could go anywhere where there’s an injury risk, then I’m obviously not going to be happy.”

Presenter Craig Doyle confirmed to TalkSport on Sunday that he knows Parling well, and that and he the Leicester head coach had a phonecall on Saturday night during which they made light of the incident.

When asked on radio if he was “okay” after the incident, Doyle joked, “Hey, is Geoff okay? Because if I had let loose… different story!”

“I know Geoff well, I’ve been working in rugby a long time. Geoff rang me last night and we had a good laugh about it. And he’s like, ‘Right, next time we’re on TV, you can give me a shove.’

“By the way, because I know he’s getting a bit of stick — we both are; Geoff Parling’s a great guy. He’s a great manager, the club’s flying.”