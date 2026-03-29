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Shane Lowry makes FOURTH hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career
SHANE LOWRY COULDN’T play his way into contention at the Houston Open – but he still managed to make it a memorable week with the fourth hole-in-one of his PGA Tour career.
Lowry, who started Sunday 13 shots behind clubhouse leader Gary Woodland, aced the 170-yard, par-three second hole to get his final round off to a flyer.
Sunday’s ace moved him to seven-under par, giving him a shot at finishing a disappointing week with a top-25 finish.
Remarkably, the Clara native has now had holes-in-one in three of the last five PGA Tour seasons, as well as an unforgettable ace at the 2016 Masters. Here are his others:
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (2025)
The Players Championship (2022)
The Masters (2016)
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Ace Golf Houston Open PGA Tour Shane Lowry