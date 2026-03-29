Gary Woodland's win at the Houston Open is an inspirational tale of perseverance

GARY WOODLAND CLOSED out a five-shot win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open on Sunday, earning his first PGA Tour win in almost seven years and writing an inspirational tale of perseverance.

The 2019 US Open champion shot a three-under par 67 in his final round to finish on 21-under par, five shots clear of Nicolai Hojgaard on 16-under. Johnny Keefer and Min Woo Lee shared third on 16-under.

A tearful Woodland had disclosed earlier this month that he still fights post-traumatic stress disorder following 2023 surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Just weeks later, Woodland took his first victory in seven years after admitting he has wanted to walk off golf courses numerous times during his struggle to find lost form.

“Anybody that’s struggling with something, I hope they see me and don’t give up, just keep fighting,” Woodland said as he wiped away tears on the 18th green moments after completing the long-sought victory.

"We play an individual sport but I wasn't alone today."



An emotional Gary Woodland reflects on his win only a few years removed from brain surgery. pic.twitter.com/jflXsA3AcR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026

Spectators chanted his name while Woodland waited to make his final shots on the 18th green, then erupted in cheers as he tapped in for the triumph, looking up, exhaling, and tearfully embracing his wife Gabby.

“There’s no chance I could do this without Gabby for sure,” Woodland said. “This has been hard on me, and a lot harder on her and I love her to death.

We play an individual sport out here but I wasn’t alone today. I’ve got a lot of people behind me, my team, my family and this golf world.

Gary Woodland sits down with Rex Hoggard to discuss his struggle with PTSD following brain surgery in September of 2023. pic.twitter.com/zf7A3EFulk — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 10, 2026

Advertisement

Even in his moment of triumph, Woodland realised his battle with his own emotions is far from over.

“It’s just another day that I’ve got to keep healing. Today was a good day but I’m going to keep fighting,” he said.

I’ve got a big fight ahead of me and I’m going to keep going — but I’m proud of myself right now.

With the victory, Woodland booked himself a spot in the Masters next month at Augusta National, where his best finish was a share of 14th in 2023.

“My game is better than it has ever been,” Woodland said. “I’ve got to battle some stuff with that but my game is (fine).”

What a moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwPC0Y75sf — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2026

Woodland grabbed his fifth career title, a run that also includes the 2011 Transitions Championship, the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open and 2018 Phoenix Open.

The world number 139, a Houston runner-up last year, became the seventh player age 40 or older to win the Houston title.

“I’m just so pleased for Gary playing so well,” Australian Adam Scott said. “It’s inspirational.”

Shane Lowry – who had a hole-in-one on the par-three second on Sunday – finished in a tie for 28th place on seven-under par.

– © AFP 2026