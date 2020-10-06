Dungarvan club apologise for fielding player in Waterford final who was awaiting Covid test

THE DUNGARVAN GAA club have apologised for having a player in their team who was waiting on a Covid-19 test in a Waterford county football final on Saturday.
Dungarvan won the intermediate decider by 0-14 to 0-10 against Kill but have now admitted that ‘errors were made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines’.
They released a statement last night and insisted the player was just following the club’s interpretation of the guidelines and advaice at all times.
