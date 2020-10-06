BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 6 October 2020
Advertisement

Dungarvan club apologise for fielding player in Waterford final who was awaiting Covid test

Dungravan won Saturday’s intermediate decider by four points.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 8:02 AM
10 minutes ago 298 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5224908
Walsh Park hosted Saturday's intermediate final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Walsh Park hosted Saturday's intermediate final.
Walsh Park hosted Saturday's intermediate final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE DUNGARVAN GAA club have apologised for having a player in their team who was waiting on a Covid-19 test in a Waterford county football final on Saturday.

Dungarvan won the intermediate decider by 0-14 to 0-10 against Kill but have now admitted that ‘errors were made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines’.

They released a statement last night and insisted the player was just following the club’s interpretation of the guidelines and advaice at all times.

More to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie