Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 1 October 2022
Advertisement

Harrington rolls back the years on the day McIlroy rolls in the putts

Ulsterman fires seven birdies to join Harrington and seven others in tenth position at the Dunhill Links.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Oct 2022, 6:04 PM
58 minutes ago 1,904 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5881981
Harrington shot a three-under round today.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Harrington shot a three-under round today.
Harrington shot a three-under round today.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

RORY MCILROY AND Padraig Harrington are in a share of tenth position but eight strokes off the lead held by Richard Mansell at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

McIlroy – who was in 41st position at the start of the day – actually bogeyed his first hole at the Old Course before he found form, posting seven birdies, coming home in 32, to end the day with a six-under round of 66.

“The rain yesterday softened the course up so even though it was windy out there the ball was stopping roughly where it landed and that made it quite scoreable,” said McIlroy in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I find it hard to see how someone doesn’t go out there and shoot at least a couple under. It’s as easy as it can be right now.

“If I could shoot eight under tomorrow you’d have to make Mansell shoot under par so that’s a target.”

Harrington, too, had a fine day. His three-under round of 69 at the Old Course included four birdies and one bogey.

Players have rotated between Carnoustie, St Andrews and Kingsbarns in the first three rounds of this tournament with the final round due to be in St Andrews tomorrow.

Mansell leads by four – extending his lead by two shots – after he shot a five-under 67 at Carnoustie. The Englishman has yet to win on the DP World Tour.

England’s Daniel Gavins, Australia’s Ryan Fox and Sweden’s Alex Noren are second, four shots back. 

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Afterwards Mansell said: “I played really, really well. We had one bogey on nine. I hit a good shot in and, again, was just really in control of my golf ball. I’ve putted good.”

He added: “I’ve been in contention a lot this year and had chances on Sundays. Every time, they say in golf, that you don’t lose, you learn. That’s what I feel like I’ve done really well this year.

“Tomorrow there’s a lot of golf. It’s links golf, anything can happen. It’s St Andrews. People can shoot 60. I’m just really focused on myself right now. I’m going to try and shoot a good score and see where it puts me. And just not worry about anyone else.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie