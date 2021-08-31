Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 31 August 2021
Superb Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal storm to time trial gold

The Irish tandem pair put in a stunning display beneath Mount Fuji.

By Adrian Russell Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 7:44 AM
5 minutes ago 563 Views 2 Comments
Image: Casey B.Gibson/INPHO
Image: Casey B.Gibson/INPHO

KATIE GEORGE DUNLEVY and Eve McCrystal put in a brilliant performance to claim gold in the women’s B time trial at the Fuji International Speedway in Tokyo this morning. 

The tandem duo posted a time of 47:32:07 to come home ahead of the British team, of Laura Fachie and Corrine Hall in second. 

Dunlevy and McCrystal claimed silver earlier in the Games and were hugely impressive in this morning’s time trial.

More to follow 

