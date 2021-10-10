Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 10 October 2021
Advertisement

Dunloy seal Antrim three-in-a-row, Ballyhale complete Kilkenny semi-final line-up

Shamrocks Ballyhale are back in the last four stage in Kilkenny.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 7:29 PM
13 minutes ago 389 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5570863
Dunloy players celebrate.
Image: Cathal McOscar/INPHO
Dunloy players celebrate.
Dunloy players celebrate.
Image: Cathal McOscar/INPHO

Dunloy 3-23 

O’Donovan Rossa 1-14

IT’S NOT UNCHARTERED territory for Dunloy to win three consecutive Antrim hurling titles, but you can be forgiven for thinking that they can come easy when you look at this scoreline.

It doesn’t do the season any justice whatsoever. Antrim play their hurling Championship with group stages that feature absolute ferocity. So much so that their prized corner-back Phelim Duffy had to attend this one on crutches due to an injury picked up against St John’s in the semi-final.

Rossa were making their first appearance in a final since 2004. Perhaps there was an element of being caught somewhat in the headlights as they brought nothing of their fire and passion that brought them this far.

The damage was done by half time. Conal Cunning finished with a personal tally of 1-11 but he also was creator of their other two goals for his partners in the full-forward line, Chrissy McMahon and Sean Elliott.

By the break, Dunloy were ten points up. The game was already away on Rossa. Dunloy had deconstructed them and gobbled up their ball-winners in attack, Michael Armstrong and Christopher McGuinness. They tempted goalkeeper Donal Armstrong into short puck outs and applied immense pressure on the receiver. Their conditioning and smarts are on a level all of their own.

Come 12 December, it will be some battle as they meet the winners of the Derry Championship, expected to be Slaughtneil. Two times they have met, and twice the Derry side have been victors. The third instalment will be quite something.

Scorers for Dunloy: C Cunning (1-11, 0-8 frees), S Elliott (1-2), Kevin Molloy (0-5), C McMahon (1-1), P Shiels (0-2), Keelan Molloy, E O’Neill (0-1) each.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: S Beatty (1-4), C McGuinness, T Morgan (0-3) each, D Murphy (0-2 frees), S Shannon (0-1), G Walsh (0-1 free)

Dunloy

R Elliott; A Crawford (O Quinn, 63mins), C McKinley, C Kinsella; R Molloy, K McKeague (E Smyth, 56mins), R McGarry; P Shiels, Keelan Molloy; E O’Neill (G McTaggart, 59mins), Kevin Molloy, E McFerran (N McKeague, 49mins); C McMahon (D Smith, 52mins), C Cunning, S Elliott.

O’Donovan Rossa

D Armstrong; C Orchin (N Crossan, 50mins), A Kenneally, A Orchin (C Shannon, 7mins); Stephen Shannon, M Armstrong, C McGuinness; G Walsh, Deaglan Murphy; Dáire Murphy ( D Rocks, HT), Seaghan Shannon (E Trainor, HT), A O’Brien; T Murphy (C McGettigan, 52mins), S Beatty, T Morgan.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

*****

In Kilkenny the completion of this weekend’s quarter-final action leaves semi-final pairings of Shamrocks Ballyhale v James Stephens and Tullaroan v O’Loughlin Gaels.

Today’s quarter-final ties saw reigning champions Ballyhale defeat Bennettsbridge by 0-27 to 1-15 while James Stephens edged out local rivals Dicksboro by 2-16 to 2-15.

Earlier Tullaroan overcame Clara by 1-29 to 2-19, while yesterday O’Loughlin Gaels saw off Mullinavat by 2-19 to 0-19.

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie