All-Ireland hurling finalists Dunloy dumped out of Antrim semi-finals by Loughgiel

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS earlier this year, Dunloy Cuchulainns, were sensationally knocked out of the Antrim hurling championship by local rivals Loughgiel Shamrocks at the semi-final stage.

Gregory O’Kane’s men had established a stranglehold on the Volunteer Cup over the last four years, but Loughgiel played with the energy of a side that haven’t won a title since 2016.

In the first half they benefitted from a Paul Boyle goal, the county star knifing in from the left wing to eventually coolly dispatch a flicked shot beyond Ryan Elliott in goal.

After leading by five points at the break, Loughiel managed to see out the finish, 1-21 to 0-13.

In Saturday’s other semi-final, Ruairí Óg Cushendall made it back to the final for the second year in a row, seeking to lift their first title since 2018.

They doled out a heavy defeat to Ballycastle, 4-15 to 1-9 with Neil McManus registering 1-6 and Antrim captain Eoghan Campbell winning Man of the Match.