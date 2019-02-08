Michael Hoey and Paul Dunne lead the Irish charge at Vic Open

Michael Hoey is best of the Irish on day two at the Vic Open.

MICHAEL HOEY FINISHED best of the Irish on day two at the Vic Open, while Paul Dunne climbed more than 50 places to keep himself in contention in Australia.

Hoey followed up yesterday’s flawless round of 66 with another solid performance on the Creek Course, dotted only by a few hiccups to leave him inside the top 10 and four shots off leaders, Jason Scrivener and Nick Flanagan (-14).

A bogey-bogey start to his second round was arrested on the third hole before he embarked on a string of six consecutive under-par holes – birdies on the fifth, sixth, eight, ninth and 10th were accompanied by his eagle on the seventh.

The Ballymoney native picked up another shot on the 12th to bring him to six under par before finishing off his round as he started; with back-to-back bogeys.

The performance will come as a welcome boost to the 39-year-old who has only had two outings on the European Tour this year, missing the cut on both occasions.

Paul Dunne soared up the leaderboard during his second round in Victoria. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dunne, meanwhile, closed out his round on six under par at the Creek Course, adding to his three under round of 69 at the Beach Course on Thursday.

Five birdies and an eagle allowed him to scrap right back into contention heading in Saturday’s action.

Gavin Moynihan’s late birdie saw him narrowly make the cut in Victoria. An impressive bogey-free opening round of 67 was followed up with some streaky play on Friday.

Three bogeys and three birdies, the last of which on the 15th hole bringing him back to level par, meant the Dubliner missed the chance to build on his opening-day momentum.

In the co-sanctioned women’s event, Leona Maguire is on the only remaining Irish competitor after her second round.

Her one under par second round saw her make the cut by the finest of margins and begins Saturday’s action in a tie for 65th.

The same could not be said for fellow 2016 Olympian Stephanie Meadow who finished on Friday with a 75, leaving her two over par and outside the cut line.

