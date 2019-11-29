This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The band is back' - Dunphy, Giles and Brady set for TV reunion

The trio will be part of Premier Sports’ soccer coverage over the Christmas period.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 29 Nov 2019, 1:05 PM
53 minutes ago 2,395 Views 4 Comments
Eamon Dunphy, John Giles and Liam Brady are set to appear onscreen together for the first time since their RTÉ stint.
EAMON DUNPHY, JOHN Giles and Liam Brady are set for a TV reunion.

The punditry trio formed the main panel for years as part of RTÉ’s coverage, but both Dunphy and Giles departed the station in recent times, though Brady has continued to work as part of their soccer coverage.

They have continued to work together on Dunphy’s ‘The Stand’ podcast and will now be appearing as part of Irish-owned broadcaster Premier Sports’ TV coverage.

They will return on 4 December for coverage of Man City’s game with Burnley, while at least two of the three have been confirmed for four other matches.

The trio have a combined 90 years of service for the national broadcaster and last appeared onscreen together in 2016.

Meanwhile, Newstalk’s Ivan Yates has joined the channel as a presenter.

Second Captains’ Eoin McDevitt, as well as former footballers Kenny Cunningham and Chris Sutton, will also continue their work for the station.

On his new role, Dunphy said: “I’m delighted to be back with John and Liam, they’re great lads. I’m a big fan of Ivan, he’s a brilliant broadcaster. He’s also a Manchester City fan so we will have a good bit of craic with him if Burnley beat them on Tuesday.”

Premier Sports owner Michael O’Rourke added: “Unlike the Premier League teams we’re getting our business done before January and we’re delighted to reunite Ireland’s most beloved and iconic football panel. We’re very much looking forward to Eamon, John and Liam bringing their unrivalled expertise and colour to our subscribers.

“December will see Premier Sports coverage reach new heights and on St Stephen’s Day Premier Sports will be the go-to channel for football fans to watch all the action with four live games back to back and an additional five games available on Sky’s red button.”

Source: Premier Sports/YouTube

Paul Fennessy
