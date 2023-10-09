Momentous boost for France with Antoine Dupont cleared to return

WORLD CUP HOSTS have been handed a huge boost ahead of Sunday’s quarter-final against South Africa after captain Antoine Dupont was cleared to return to full rugby training.

The talismanic scrum-half fractured his cheekbone during a pool game against Namibia 18 days ago but is now set to complete a remarkable comeback in time for this weekend’s huge clash with the Springboks.

Dupont had surgery on his cheekbone on 23 September, with a metal plate inserted, and having rejoined the French squad in the meantime, he has now been granted permission from his surgeon to resume contact training.

“Following his medical visit planned today with the surgeon who previously operated on him, Antoine Dupont has obtained authorization to resume rugby training today,” said France Rugby in a statement.

It is a momentous lift for the World Cup hosts as they get set to meet the reigning champions in what should be a titanic battle at Stade de France in Paris on Sunday night.

Dupont is the key man for les Bleus, as well as being the best player in the world, and his return is a huge boost for Fabian Galthié’s squad and the French fans.