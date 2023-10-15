Dupont takes centre stage as Springboks look to spoil the party in Paris

THERE WAS A scramble for the best position along the sideline as France ran through a training session at the Stade de France on Friday. A few hours earlier, Antoine Dupont has been named in the starting team for tonight’s World Cup quarter-final meeting with South Africa [KO 8pm, RTÉ 2].

As the cameras snapped away, Dupont jogged out and took part in a light session, without a mask or protective scrum cap to protect his face.

The French scrum-half has been one of the biggest talking points of this tournament ever since sustaining an injury against Namibia three weeks ago which resulted in him having a metal plate inserted into his face.

Tonight all eyes will be on Dupont as he returns to the side and aims to lead France into the World Cup semi-finals.

Even before the tournament kicked-off, the expectation and pressure on the gifted scrum-half was palpable. The 26-year-old was the poster boy of not just this French team, but of the tournament in general, with his face plastered on advertisements and the front of magazines.

He wasn’t as his brilliant best in the opening night defeat of New Zealand but Dupont is the type of player who can change a game on his own, which is why France have been so keen to bring him back in for tonight’s knock-out clash.

There has been some fear that the player has been rushed back too soon. The French coaching staff and Dupont himself have been quick to shut down such talk. During the week, France Rugby’s director of health, Bruno Boussagol, even held a media conference to address the Dupont issue.

He’s been the only story in town and France were always going to do whatever it takes to get their star man back. The Toulouse player’s attacking brilliance gets most of the headlines but he’s also an important defensive leader for France, and if he can hit the ground running, his presence could be enough to swing this tie.

South Africa come to Paris looking to spoil the party.

The defending champions will have regrets about their pool stage defeat to Ireland and now find themselves up against the hosts on what should be another brilliant occasion at the Stade de France. South Africa will need to bring the same aggressive defence they showcased against Ireland but must add a sharper attacking edge.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have made some intriguing selection calls across the tournament – not least the controversial 7/1 bench split for the Ireland game – and the two South African coaches have rolled the dice again tonight. Manie Libbok is a surprise selection ahead of Handre Pollard at 10, while Cobus Reinach is preferred to Faf de Klerk at scrum-half.

In total, South Africa start with 13 of the 15 who lined out against Ireland, with Reinach and number eight Duane Vermeulen the two new faces. With 880 caps in the starting 15, it’s South Africa’s second-most experienced Test line-up ever.

Yet the Libbok call is the big talking point. The out-half has converted just 55% of his kicks at goal at the tournament, but is a brilliant, lively attacking threat in open play. Pollard is a more assured placed kicker and has the calm head to steer the side home if introduced to a tight contest.

France will hope Dupont can orchestrate proceedings but the circus around his injury has taken the focus of the rest of a supremely talented French team. Damian Penaud can produce moments of magic to open a game, centre Jonathan Danty is a destructive ball carrier and Gregory Alldritt is one of the best number eights around.

It’s going to be tight and it’s going to be tense. It might be the night Dupont lights up the tournament.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio; Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Pierre Bourgarit, Reda Wardi, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana.

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Steven Kitshoff, Mbongeni Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe; Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert; Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: Deon Fourie, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Willie Le Roux.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand).