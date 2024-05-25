Dupont sprinkles his magic to inflict more final misery on Leinster

LEINSTER HAD PROVEN an irritating anomaly in the career of the greatest player in the world.

Before today Antoine Dupont had faced the province eight times and won only once, with his sole experience of victory against Leinster coming as a sub back in 2018. It was a remarkable record, and one which must have added some extra fuel to his fire ahead of this Champions Cup final in London.

The mercurial scrum-half hasn’t always been at his best in his previous battles with Leinster but he was majestic in a titanic battle as Toulouse edged a classic in the stunning surrounds of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A view of the fireworks display before the game. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

It wasn’t until the 15th minute of extra time when this game finally looked to have slipped away from Leinster, Thomas Ramos’ fourth penalty of the day pushing 14-man Toulouse nine points clear with five horrible minutes left for Leinster to endure.

The preceding 95 minutes had hurtled along at a ferocious pace as these two excellent teams emptied themselves in North London.

The momentum shifted regularly but crucially, it was Toulouse who started brightest and ended strongest, with Dupont central to it all.

The first warning shot came with just 90 seconds on the clock, Dupont tearing down the right wing and freeing his hands to set Juan Cruz Mallia over. For a moment Toulouse appeared to have pounced for the perfect start but a wonderful try-saving tackle from Jamison Gibson-Park had sent Dupont’s foot into touch.

It was an early indication that Toulouse had the tools to peel apart Leinster’s rush defence and Dupont continued to add his flourishes of brilliance across a wildly entertaining first half, where all the scoring came via penalties from Toulouse fullback Blair Kinghorn (3) and Leinster out-half Ross Byrne (2).

With close to half an hour played and his team leading 6-3, Dupont rushed in to block a Lowe clearance. From the next lineout Dan Sheehan stole in to scoop up possession before making a beeline for the corner, his 50-yard dash ended short of the tryline by Kinghorn. As Jamie Osborne followed up he was too passive at the ruck, with Dupont on hand to turn over the ball after making a huge effort to chase back.

Dan Sheehan makes a break with Dupont in pursuit. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

There was more to come, Dupont executing one of the sweetest 50:22s you’ll ever see to move his team from their own half to prime Leinster territory.

All the while the ghosts of finals past looked to be weighing heavily on Leinster shoulders.

Jordan Larmour knocked a ball forward under no real pressure. Byrne kicked a restart out on the full. The out-half also lost his footing as Robbie Henshaw whipped a pass out the back in his direction.

In the opening 20 minutes alone, Leinster had three lineouts in the Toulouse 22 and left with nothing. By the time the clock reached the 25th minute Leinster had been to the 22 seven times, with only three points to their name on the scoreboard. A worrying trend was already well in motion.

Yet to trail by only three points at half-time was far from a disaster for Leo Cullen’s men. With Leinster opting for an experienced, powerful 6/2 split on the bench, the key was to just be still in the fight as the contest rumbled towards it’s crescendo.

The first reinforcements arrived earlier than expected, James Ryan making his entrance at half-time after a big hit left Jason Jenkins was unable to continue. Five minutes into the second period Leinster replaced Will Connors with 2022 World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, who brought a big impact.

Leinster would dominante the second half without finding the killer blow. Toulouse somehow survived three early Leinster ventures into the 22 with some excellent maul and scramble defence before Kinghorn added another three at the other end.

Then things really unravelled.

Byrne hobbled around, levelling the game from the tee despite his dodgy ankle as Ciarán Frawley waited to take his place.

Larmour scarpered across to prevent Matthis Lebbel scoring in the corner, the winger recovering to execute a superb last-ditch tackle.

Jordan Larmour prevents Matthis Lebel from scoring a try. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ugo Mola’s side were playing some excellent rugby and kept knocking on the door. With 10 minutes to play Ramos restored their three-point lead with his first penalty since leaving the Toulouse bench.

And still no tries. Leinster have rarely spent so much time in the opposition 22 without punching a hole. So often Dupont was their killer.

The Toulouse captain will represent his country in Sevens Rugby at the Paris Olympics but he could probably do a job in the sprinting, wrestling and perhaps artistic gymnastics too. After another nine phases in Toulouse’s turf the scrum-half came up with massive jackal penalty – his third turnover of the game. It’s a joy to watch a magician so happy to roll his sleeves up.

Leinster hung in, Frawley producing two swings of his boot which had hearts racing. The first, a penalty, levelled the game. The second, a drop goal, swung inches wide. Extra time.

The game entered a gruelling new dimension. Leinster looked resurgent again. Toulouse looked out on their feet.

Then a gift for the French. Lowe rose an instinctive hand to a Dupont pass which saw the winger yellow-carded. Toulouse took advantage with the game’s first try, Lebel scampering over in the corner before Dupont applied more pressure with another gorgeous 50:22.

By now Cullen had left the coaches box to join Mola along the touchline. You had to get closer to this thing to try get some understanding of it.

Leo Cullen watches extra time with the Leinster bench. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Still it made no sense. Ramos hit another three to move Toulouse 10 clear. Game, surely?

Not quite. Richie Arnold decided the evening needed more madness so crashed into Cian Healy’s head to earn a fully-warranted red card.

Leinster grabbed the lifeline with both hands, Van der Flier’s converted try making it a three-point game heading into the second half of extra time.

Then it was Leinster’s turn for a rush of blood to the head, the excellent Doris putting a rare foot wrong by sticking his hand on the ball at a defensive ruck. Ramos did his thing from the tee and repeated the trick when the highly influential Jack Willis turned the ball over from Cian Healy.

Now Cullen was slumped on the grass with his back to an advertising board, the game beyond saving.

A Van der Flier knock-on give Toulouse a scrum which ate away more precious seconds as the stadium PA announced Dupont as Player of the Match, a ridiculously straightforward decision from a game of such quality.

For Leinster the long, painful wait for European glory continues. Today they were undone by perhaps the greatest talent to have ever played the game.