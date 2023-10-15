FRANCE CAPTAIN ANTOINE Dupont has questioned the refereeing during his side’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa at Stade de France.

Dupont is usually a reserved figure in this regard, so his words were certainly uncharacteristic after les Bleus’ dramatic 29-28 loss to the Springboks.

New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe was the man in the middle in a game that featured only 12 penalties, with six conceded by each side. South African lock Eben Etzebeth was yellow-carded for a high tackle in the first half.

Dupont was asked about the refereeing in tonight’s post-match press conference, which was heavily delayed due to French president Emmanuel Macron speaking to les Bleus in their changing room after the defeat.

“What did you think?” replied Dupont to the French journalist who raised the subject of O’Keeffe’s refereeing.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to talk about things because there’s a lot of frustration,” said Dupont.

“There are clear and obvious situations which were not whistled but I don’t want to be angry or seem like a bad loser.

“I’m not sure the refereeing was up to the level of what was at stake.”

The French captain added that there is a team of officials around the main referee who can help him to make decisions, while Dupont also stressed that he didn’t want to take away from South Africa’s winning performance.

France boss Fabien Galthié also hinted at his frustration about the refereeing, without committing to a direct criticism.

“We have been working with them since the start of the week,” said Galthié.

“I don’t want to go into that matter. I understand the players’ frustration, we have the right to be sad this evening, but also you must understand my position.”

Asked for his emotions after France’s exit from their home World Cup, Galthié painted a picture of a team who will be hurting.

“I’m thinking of our supporters, families, people who believe in us daily, who were around us, who put in all the work,” said the France boss. “The players, of course, our France group which tonight has to be brave.

“There are so many key moments. When you’re leading 7-0 and [Eben] Etzebeth cut off the ball. That was a strong moment for us and we weren’t able to finish off. Soon afterwards it was 7-7. Those are key moments that add up. So many things went on.”

Galthié added that tighthead prop Uini Atonio and second row Romain Taofifenua, both 33, will retire from international rugby in the wake of this World Cup exit.