Dupont's genius proves central to Leinster’s Champions Cup heartbreak

IF ANY DOUBTERS of Antoine’s Dupont’s rugby greatness somehow existed last week, they certainly do not now.

The Toulousain nine’s epic performance in Saturday’s Champions Cup final in North London was undeniably the biggest difference between the two sides; a difference which prevented Leo Cullen’s side from finally claiming their fifth title.

Whether it be his staggering 50:22s, his unbelievable strength to force turnovers at the breakdown, his breathtaking ability to kick from both feet or any of the other countless world-class attributes that he showed on the biggest stage that European rugby has to offer, it’s difficult to suggest that the Frenchman is not currently the greatest player on the planet.

“He’s in that conversation with Dan Carter and Jonah Lomu,” James Tracy told Murray Kinsella on Wednesday’s Rugby Weekly Extra podcast.

“I think you have to put him in that Mount Rushmore of freaks who are known around the world. It’s hard to argue that he’s not the best to ever do it.

“His ability to rectify mistakes and come up with whatever is needed…he’s on a different level to anyone that I have ever seen. He can do it all, you just have to tip your cap.

“I love Gibson Park but where does he win in Top Trumps [vs Dupont] in terms of the roles of a nine?”

Much of the post-match consensus has centered around the idea that Leinster’s failure to alter their point-taking strategy from penalties ultimately led to their downfall. This, however, is not a view that Tracy endorses:

“I went through all of the opportunities that Leinster had to go for the posts, and minus one in the second-half where they could have gone to the posts and they didn’t get anything from it, every other attempt eventually led to points.

“Now it wasn’t directly from that line-out. It might have been cleared but they were still in Toulouse territory. I would count that because once you haven’t lost the opportunity altogether, I would still count it until it’s over.”

One massive talking point which has emerged from Saturday’s final which was missed by many fans whilst watching live was Jack Willis’ head-on-head collision with Caelan Doris in the second minute of play.

Despite the incident not being addressed by referee Matthew Carley, The42’s Murray Kinsella believes that a citing may be on the cards for the 27-year-old.

“I don’t think the referee decided the game in any way, but Leinster definitely didn’t get the rub of the green in terms of the slant of the decision making.

“What is the TMO watching there? Maybe he has different angles that we can’t see. But from the game angle, it looks like there’s definitely a sanction in that one. That was a big one!”

Tracy added: “It’s a straight red from what I saw.”

“How was that one missed on that stage? If it was missed in a schools’ game, you’d be pi**ed off. I was baffled as to how with all the cameras and angles it wasn’t picked up.”

Elsewhere, Jacques Nienaber’s announcement that Leinster’s Sam Prendergast is in discussions with Connacht over a loan move was also discussed on the latest Rugby Weekly Extra.

Asked if the Dexcom Stadium could be a suitable location for Prendergast to develop his game, Tracy replied: “If it’s a loan deal, then yeah. I’d be too selfish to let him go if it was a straight up transfer!”

‘There’s no substitution for game time. Get all the young guys out there playing as much as they can because that’s how you improve. It would stand to him; I think he should definitely go.”

