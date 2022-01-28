Membership : Access or Sign Up
Vlahovic undergoes medical in Turin ahead of €70m Juventus transfer

The Serbian striker is making a highly-anticipated move from Fiorentina.

By AFP Friday 28 Jan 2022, 2:24 PM
soccer-football-world-cup-uefa-qualifiers-group-a-serbia-v-azerbaijan-rajko-mitic-stadium-belgrade-serbia-october-12-2021-serbias-dusan-vlahovic-celebrates-scoring-their-first-goal-reu Serbian international Dusan Vlahovic. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

SERBIA STRIKER DUSAN Vlahovic arrived at Juventus for a medical today ahead of a much-anticipated winter break transfer to the Italian giants.

An official announcement on the move from fellow Serie A club Fiorentina is expected later Friday.

Often compared to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 21-year-old Serb has 17 goals in Serie A this season and Juventus are ready to pay around €70 million for the youngster as they seek to fill the goal gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vlahovic’s signing is expected to help Juventus in its bid to get in the Champions League.

The team is currently a point off the top four, having played a game more than fourth-placed Atalanta.

Juventus tweeted pictures of a smiling Vlahovic undergoing his medical. 

– © AFP 2022

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie