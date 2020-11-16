BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Monday 16 November 2020
Advertisement

'As a kid you dream of playing in the Masters and dream about putting on a green jacket'

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shook off an early stumble to win the Masters in record-breaking fashion.

By Press Association Monday 16 Nov 2020, 8:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,163 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5268427
Dustin Johnson gets emotional.
Image: AP/PA Images
Dustin Johnson gets emotional.
Dustin Johnson gets emotional.
Image: AP/PA Images

DUSTIN JOHNSON WOKE up on Monday morning hoping his Masters triumph had not been a dream following his record-breaking exploits at Augusta National.

Johnson recovered from a somewhat shaky start to card a final round of 68 and win his second major title by five shots from Australia’s Cameron Smith and South Korea’s Sungjae Im.

The world number one’s winning total of 20 under par set a new tournament record, beating the previous best of 18 under set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and equalled by Jordan Spieth in 2015.

And as the defending champion, Woods was on hand to present Johnson with his green jacket in the traditional ceremony in the Butler Cabin.

“Always around the putting green growing up, it was putts to win the Masters,” Johnson said. “It was always to win at Augusta, especially because I grew up so close to here, about an hour, hour and 10 minutes away.

“As a kid you dream of playing in the Masters and dream about putting on a green jacket. Still kind of think it’s a dream, but hopefully it’s not.

“Obviously having Tiger put it on was awesome and unbelievable and you wouldn’t want it any other way. But any guy could put it on me and I’d be just fine!”

Johnson took a four-shot lead into the final round but saw that reduced to a single stroke after playing the first five holes in one over par while Smith and Im picked up two early birdies.

However, he responded well to birdie the sixth and eighth and a hat-trick of birdies from the 13th sealed a commanding victory to go with his 2016 US Open success.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s always tough to get it done in a major,” added Johnson, who had failed to convert any of his four previous 54-hole leads into major victories.

“No matter how good you’re playing it’s hard. I was nervous all day, I could feel it.
“The Masters to me is the biggest tournament. It’s the one I wanted to win the most. I’m just very proud of the way I handled myself and the way I finished off the golf tournament.”

Johnson shared the triumph with his brother and caddie Austin, adding: “It’s an unbelievable feeling to experience all this with my brother.

pga-masters-tournament-final-round 2019 Masters champion Tiger Woods presents Dustin Johnson with the green jacket. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“He’s been a big help being on my bag. I love him being on my bag and I wouldn’t want anyone else there. To share all these memories and moments with him is incredible.

“I had to jab him a little on 18 because he was tearing up, made me tear up. I’ve still got to finish this off, I can’t be crying. It was a lot of fun, I will remember this for the rest of my life.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie