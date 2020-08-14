This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch coach to succeed Phil Neville as England boss

Sarina Wiegman will take charge of the Lionesses next year.

By Press Association Friday 14 Aug 2020, 1:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,286 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5175872
Sarina Wiegman (file pic).
Image: PA
Sarina Wiegman (file pic).
Sarina Wiegman (file pic).
Image: PA

SARINA WIEGMAN will take over as England Women head coach on a four-year deal from September 2021, the Football Association has announced.

The current Holland boss will succeed Phil Neville, whose contract ends in July next year.

Wiegman will manage England’s campaigns for the home European Championship in 2022, the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the Euros in 2025.

The 50-year-old will take charge of the Lionesses after honouring her commitment to lead the Dutch at the Olympics next summer.

Wiegman said: “I’m delighted and honoured to join England Women next year. England is the cradle of football and the major developments in women’s football globally over recent years have been led by the FA.

“I’m very much looking forward to contributing my experience and expertise to this ambitious team.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The ride with the Oranje Lionesses has been amazing so far, but we haven’t reached our final destination yet. There are two more goals: qualifying for the Euros in 2022 and challenging at the Olympics next summer.

“That would be a fitting completion for me of everything we’ve strived to achieve in women’s football in my home country.

“I am extremely excited by the prospect of leading England Women in the future, but for now I am 100% focused on Oranje. I will do my utmost to add another chapter to their remarkable journey before making my next step.”

Under Wiegman, Holland won the 2017 European Championship as hosts and reached the World Cup final last year, where they were beaten 2-0 by the USA.

The FA added it will now renew its dialogue with the home nations with regard to the postponed Olympics, now scheduled to take place in Tokyo next July, and a decision on the head coach for Team GB will be announced in due course.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie