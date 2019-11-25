This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch great Van Basten suspended by broadcaster for Nazi quip

The 55-year-old made the comment on Fox Sports’ pay-to-view channel.

By AFP Monday 25 Nov 2019, 8:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,271 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4906026
Marco van Basten (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Marco van Basten (file pic).
Marco van Basten (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

DUTCH FOX SPORTS on Monday suspended former Netherlands star Marco van Basten for a week as an analyst for saying “Sieg Heil” on air as a “joke of bad taste.”

The broadcaster said it would pay the former Dutch great’s salary for the week to the Dutch Institute for War, Holocaust and Genocide studies.

Van Basten, 55, made the comment on Fox Sports’ pay-to-view channel, after an interview ahead of the Eredivisie clash between Ajax and Heracles.

His words could be heard in the studio moments after TV presenter Hans Kraay’s interview in German with Heracles’ German manager Frank Wormuth.

“Not too pretty, sieg heil, pfannkuchen (pancake),” Van Basten said, using the Nazi German salute.

“It was not my intention at all to shock people. I only wanted to ‘explain’ Hans’ German,” a contrite Van Basten said.

Fox said Van Basten’s pay for the week “will be paid to the Netherlands Institute for War Documentation, in order to promote knowledge of the history of the Second World War.”

© – AFP, 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie