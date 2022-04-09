Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 9 April 2022
Steelers' quarterback Haskins dies after being struck by car

The 24-year-old was struck by a car in South Florida.

By AFP Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 9:13 PM
Dwayne Haskins in action for the Steelers.
Image: Jacob Kupferman
Dwayne Haskins in action for the Steelers.
Dwayne Haskins in action for the Steelers.
Image: Jacob Kupferman

PITTSBURGH STEELERS QUARTERBACK Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24, the NFL team confirmed today, with ESPN reporting he had been struck by a car.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in statement.

“He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

The Steelers did not give further information on the cause of Haskins’s death, but ESPN cited his agent, Cedric Saunders, in reporting he died of his injuries after being struck by a car on Saturday in South Florida, where he was training with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time,” Tomlin said.

The Washington Commanders made Haskins the 15th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

He spent two seasons in Washington, where injuries to others saw him make seven starts as a rookie, before signing with Pittsburgh last season.

He was inactive for all but one game last season for the Steelers, who were led by veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said he was “absolutely heartbroken” to hear of Haskins’s death.

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Rivera said. “This is a very sad time and I’m honestly at a loss for words.”

AFP

