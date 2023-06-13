Advertisement
Inpho/Billy Stickland South Africa's Aphiwe Dyantyi in action against England during the 2018 November tests.
# Return
Sharks sign Springbok wing Dyantyi after four-year doping ban
The 28-year-old was named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018 but was suspended a year later.
25 minutes ago

THE SHARKS HAVE announced the signing of Aphiwe Dyantyi as the Springbok returns to rugby after completing a four-year doping ban.

The 13-cap South African international wing was suspended from all rugby in December 2019 after failing to prove that he had inadvertently ingested the performance-enhancing substances methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

Dyantyi, 28, has been linked with a return to professional rugby via the Sharks since last year and today, the URC franchise announced they had secured his signature ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Dyantyi, who was named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018, missed South Africa’s World Cup success the following year on account of his anti-doping violations of which he was informed in August 2019.

It’s understood that he can return to competitive action from August of this year, and he will be permitted to train with the Sharks from an earlier date.

