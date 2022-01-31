Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 31 January 2022
Former Dundalk attacker Dylan Connolly steps up to League One in deadline-day move

He has signed an 18-month deal with Morecambe.

By Gavin Cooney
Image: Morecambe Twitter

DYLAN CONNOLLY HAS today signed an 18-month  contract with League One side Morecambe. 

It is a step up for Connolly, who left St Mirren of Scotland for League Two’s Northampton last summer. Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson tried to sign Connolly last summer, prior to his move to Northampton, but has now got his man. 

Connolly made 13 League Two appearances for Northampton in the first half of the season. 

“I am buzzing to be here, I can not wait to get going now, I know [Head of Recruitment] Martin Foyle from my time at Northampton, he knows me as a player and a person as well.

“My agent phoned me towards the end of last week and said that there was a bit of interest and it has just snowballed from there really, and we have managed to get everything done pretty quickly if I am honest.

“I am excited about the move, the gaffer thinks I can play a big part in the way he wants the team to play, a style which will complement by game too.

“I know a few of the players from my time in football, I have lived with Shane [McLoughlin] in the past, I know Anthony [O’Connor] and Ryan [Delaney] as well.

“League One is a good standard and I am looking forward to testing myself at this level again, I will work really hard to earn myself a place in the team and I cannot wait to get started.”

There is a burgeoning Irish contingent at Morecambe, with Courtney Duffus at the club with O’Connor, Delaney, McLoughlin and now Connolly. Assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll is also Irish. 

Morecambe are in a battle to avoid relegation to League Two, and are currently in the relegation zone, a point and a place away from safety and AFC Wimbledon, another of Connolly’s former clubs. 

Connolly is not the only former Dundalk player to leave Northampton today: Jordan Flores has returned to Ireland to join Bohemians. 

Gavin Cooney
