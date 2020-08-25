This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Ex-Ireland U21 winger Connolly joins St Mirren

The former Dundalk, Bray Wanderers and Shelbourne player has signed a one-year deal with Jim Goodwin’s side.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 4:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,992 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5185591

ST MIRREN HAVE announced the signing of Irish winger Dylan Connolly on a one-year deal. 

The 25-year-old arrives in the Scottish Premiership having left AFC Wimbledon when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Dylan Connolly Source: Twitter/St Mirren

A former Ireland U21 international, Connolly joined Ipswich Town from Shelbourne in 2014 before returning to the League of Ireland for spells with Bray Wanderers and Dundalk. 

He headed back across the water with AFC Wimbledon in January 2019.

Conversations with St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin — once capped for Ireland — and former Dundalk team-mate Jamie McGrath persuaded the Dubliner to make this latest move. 

“When the gaffer rang me it was his ambitions for the club that made me want to come and be a part of it,” Connolly said.

“He told me about how he wanted to progress the club and do really well in the league.

I spoke to Jamie McGrath and he sold me on the club. He’s really enjoying his time here and he’s only had good things to say which made the decision much easier.”

Saints boss Goodwin added: “Dylan is a good experienced player with out-and-out pace and I feel that is something that we lack a little of in the team.

“The Irish market is one that I am very fortunate to have some really good contacts.

“Before I sign anyone I make a number of calls to people who have worked with the player in the past and I spoke to Jamie McGrath and he said he was a great lad and a good character.

“I’m really looking to seeing him play and I think he will excite the fans.”

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

