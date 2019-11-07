This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-England captain Hartley retires at the age of 33

The hooker is the nation’s second-most capped player, having made 97 appearances.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 1:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,086 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4882978
A knee injury has forced his retirement.
Image: Gareth Fuller
A knee injury has forced his retirement.
A knee injury has forced his retirement.
Image: Gareth Fuller

FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN Dylan Hartley has retired at the age of 33, his club Northampton Saints have confirmed.

Hartley has not played since December due to a troublesome knee problem and it is that injury that has ultimately ended his career.

The hooker made 97 appearances for England, captaining his country on 30 occasions, and is the nation’s second-most capped player behind Jason Leonard.

Hartley made his international debut in 2008 and was named Eddie Jones’ captain ahead of the 2016 Six Nations, when England won the Grand Slam.

England also won the Six Nations with Hartley as captain in 2017 but his injury meant he missed the recent Rugby World Cup, with Jones’ side reaching last weekend’s final before losing to South Africa.

“I am extremely proud of my journey, both with Saints and representing England, but now is the right time to hang up my playing boots,”

Hartley said in quotes published on Northampton’s website. “I have loved my journey in rugby. I came to England as a teenager hoping to get a few games of rugby and to see the world.

“I could have never predicted that one day I’d play 14 years for such a special club and go on to represent and captain England.”

conor-murray-and-jacob-stockdale-tackle-dylan-hartley Hartley is tackled by Ireland's Conor Murray and Jacob Stockdale during the 2018 Six Nations game at Twickenham. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Hartley made 251 appearances for Northampton across 14 seasons and came on when Saints won the Premiership final against Saracens in 2014.

His career was littered with controversies, though, and he was named England captain in 2016 despite serving bans totalling 54 weeks for offences such as gouging, biting and striking.

My career wasn’t perfect, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way,”Hartley added.

“I’m privileged to have experienced some amazing highs while there have also been some personal lows, all of which are powerful experiences that will stay with me forever.

“The final chapter of my career was supposed to go a different way, but that is the nature of professional sport.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie