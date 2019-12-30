This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McGlade joins Cork City after returning from England due to homesickness

The winger had a brief spell at Blyth Spartans, having spent last season with Bray Wanderers.

By Paul Dollery Monday 30 Dec 2019, 3:19 PM
McGlade played under Neale Fenn at Longford Town.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE announced the signing of 24-year-old winger Dylan McGlade.

The Dubliner joins the Leesiders following a brief spell with English National League North club Blyth Spartans, who announced his departure yesterday.

McGlade, who previously worked under City manager Neale Fenn at Longford Town, was named in the 2019 PFAI First Division Team of the Year as a result of his performances for Bray Wanderers. 

“Dylan is an exciting player. He’s the kind of guy that will have supporters on their feet,” said Fenn, who’s preparing for his first full season as manager at Turner’s Cross.

“We worked together at Longford, where fans really got to see what he was capable of. He’s a quick player and isn’t shy to take on defenders, and he always chips in with a goal, so I know our supporters will really enjoy watching him.”

McGlade returned for a second spell with Blyth Spartans in November following the conclusion of the 2019 League of Ireland season.

He went on to make six appearances and provided an assist for their winning goal against Gateshead on St Stephen’s Day. Three days later, the club announced that they had agreed to terminate McGlade’s contract after he asked to return home to Ireland due to homesickness.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said McGlade, who was on the books at Middlesbrough as a teenager. “Cork City is such a massive club and I’m looking forward to playing for Neale again – I play my best football under him.

“It’s a massive opportunity and I can’t wait to show what I can do in the Premier Division. I want to score some goals, have a positive season and help the club get back to where it belongs.”

Cork City will begin their 2020 Premier Division campaign at home to Shelbourne — one of Dylan McGlade’s former clubs — on 14 February. 

