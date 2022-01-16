Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dysart Dynamo states Cheltenham credentials by blowing Punchestown rivals away

Willie Mullins’ novice cruised home by 19 lengths from Gringo D’aubrelle.

Dysart Dynamo was an effortless winner at Punchestown.
Image: Donall Farmer/PA
Image: Donall Farmer/PA

DYSART DYNAMO GALLOPED his rivals into submission – and fired a warning shot to Constitution Hill and Jonbon in the process – as he maintained his unbeaten record in the Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Willie Mullins’ charge won both his bumper outings last term and got off to a good start over obstacles when triumphing by 19 lengths at Cork in December.

He was sent off the 4-9 favourite for this Grade Two contest and Paul Townend was quick to assume the lead, with Dysart Dynamo quickly building up a healthy advantage over the chasing Gringo D’aubrelle and Guily Billy.

The field was well strung out by halfway and Dysart Dynamo just kept up his relentless gallop, with a slightly awkward landing at the penultimate obstacle barely checking his momentum as Townend allowed him to cruise home by 19 lengths from Gringo D’aubrelle.

Mullins has won the two-mile affair with some giants of the jumping game in the past, with Vautour, Douvan and Min landing the prize between 2014 and 2016, and the bookmakers feel Dysart Dynamo holds similar potential, chopping him in the markets for both the Supreme and Ballymore Novices’ Hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival.

Townend said: “We went a proper gallop and he jumped brilliant. He’s exciting and it was a very good performance.

“He’s a good one and nicer people couldn’t have a good one like him. They love their horses and have a proper one now.”

Mullins’ assistant David Casey expects Dysart Dynamo to head to Cheltenham, although definite plans have yet to be decided.

He said: “He was very impressive and we see that at home with him. He has a huge engine and you would have to be delighted with him.

“I don’t know what the plan is, but you would imagine he will go straight to Cheltenham now.

“Paul said he did everything right for him and he had plenty left at the end.”

