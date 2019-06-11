This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hammer blow to Germany's World Cup hopes as 'irreplaceable' Lyon star sidelined

Ruled out for the remainder of the group stages, Dzsenifer Marozsan may miss the entire tournament.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 12:42 PM
53 minutes ago 1,262 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4677158
Germany and Lyon star Dzsenifer Marozsan.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Germany and Lyon star Dzsenifer Marozsan.
Germany and Lyon star Dzsenifer Marozsan.
Image: Imago/PA Images

GERMANY’S 2019 WOMEN’S World Cup hopes have suffered a hammer blow with confirmation coming this afternoon that their ‘irreplaceable’ captain and playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsan could miss the remainder of the tournament.

The Lyon star has been ruled out for the rest of the group stages, at least, after breaking her toe.

Marozsan sustained the injury to the middle toe on her left foot during her side’s win over China on Saturday but played through the pain, head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg revealed.

“Anyone who has broken a toe knows how much it hurts. She really gritted her teeth and put herself in the service of the team,” Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters this morning.

“We got the diagnosis after the game and we now won’t be able to count on Dzseni for the rest of the group stage,” she added, saying they were hopeful for a return to action “before the end of the tournament”.

 ”You can’t replace her because of the special abilities she possesses. We will have to compensate as a team.”

grant Source: Grant Wahl Twitter.

It comes as another heartbreaking blow for the 27-year-old after she missed three months of the season just gone following a pulmonary embolism (which occurs when a blood vessel in the lungs is blocked).

Germany got their bid for a third World Cup crown off to a winning start in Rennes on Saturday, beating China 1-0 in Group B.

While 19-year-old ace Guila Gwinn scored the game’s only goal, Marozsan — alternating between striker and playmaker — directed most of the German’s attacks.

They now go into their second group match against Spain tomorrow [KO 5pm, live on RTÉ] without their talisman, before facing Russia next Monday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie