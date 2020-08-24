This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 24 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

€30 million-rated defender closing in on Arsenal move

Gabriel Magalhaes visited the club’s London Colney training base on Tuesday afternoon.

By Press Association Monday 24 Aug 2020, 9:18 PM
23 minutes ago 1,525 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5184898
Gabriel Magalhaes of Lille OSC (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Gabriel Magalhaes of Lille OSC (file pic).
Gabriel Magalhaes of Lille OSC (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

LILLE DEFENDER Gabriel Magalhaes has undergone his medical ahead of a move to Arsenal, the PA news agency understands.

The Brazilian, 22, visited the club’s London Colney training base on Tuesday afternoon under strict medical supervision following his arrival from France.

Gabriel will have to quarantine for 14 days after travelling from a country now on the UK’s quarantine list but it is believed he was able to take his medical at a London location that was not the training ground.

He has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Paris St Germain and Napoli but now looks set to move to the Emirates Stadium.

While Gabriel has arrived in the UK, travelled for his medical then on to London Colney, it is understood the club are following the protocols in place.

Having played in 24 of Lille’s 28 matches in a curtailed 2019/20 Ligue 1 campaign, Gabriel became sought-after and Arsenal are set to pay a reported fee of £27million (€30 million).

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta stressed towards the end of the season that he was keen to add to his defence, mainly due to the number of injuries in that area of the pitch.

Arteta has plenty of options at his disposal, with William Saliba now linking up with the first team following a loan spell at St Etienne.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

As well as Saliba, Arteta can also call upon David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Pablo Mari when all are fit and available – although at least one of those is likely to be moved on.

Signing a defender was a priority for Arteta and technical director Edu, as was tying captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract.

The 31-year-old’s current deal expires next summer but it is believed that an agreement has been reached and the announcement should be made in the coming days.

In terms of outgoings, it is understood Wolves have shown an interest in taking Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Molineux but the deal is still in its infancy.

The club also rubber-stamped the permanent signings of Cedric Soares and Mari on Monday – both had been confirmed in June but have now been officially completed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie