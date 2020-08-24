€30 million-rated defender closing in on Arsenal move

LILLE DEFENDER Gabriel Magalhaes has undergone his medical ahead of a move to Arsenal, the PA news agency understands.

The Brazilian, 22, visited the club’s London Colney training base on Tuesday afternoon under strict medical supervision following his arrival from France.

Gabriel will have to quarantine for 14 days after travelling from a country now on the UK’s quarantine list but it is believed he was able to take his medical at a London location that was not the training ground.

He has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Paris St Germain and Napoli but now looks set to move to the Emirates Stadium.

While Gabriel has arrived in the UK, travelled for his medical then on to London Colney, it is understood the club are following the protocols in place.

Having played in 24 of Lille’s 28 matches in a curtailed 2019/20 Ligue 1 campaign, Gabriel became sought-after and Arsenal are set to pay a reported fee of £27million (€30 million).

Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta stressed towards the end of the season that he was keen to add to his defence, mainly due to the number of injuries in that area of the pitch.

Arteta has plenty of options at his disposal, with William Saliba now linking up with the first team following a loan spell at St Etienne.

As well as Saliba, Arteta can also call upon David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Pablo Mari when all are fit and available – although at least one of those is likely to be moved on.

Signing a defender was a priority for Arteta and technical director Edu, as was tying captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new contract.

The 31-year-old’s current deal expires next summer but it is believed that an agreement has been reached and the announcement should be made in the coming days.

In terms of outgoings, it is understood Wolves have shown an interest in taking Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Molineux but the deal is still in its infancy.

The club also rubber-stamped the permanent signings of Cedric Soares and Mari on Monday – both had been confirmed in June but have now been officially completed.