Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
€58 million-rated Sporting star in the dark over Man United transfer

Bruno Fernandes looks set to join the Red Devils, but Lions coach Silas hopes the midfielder will not leave just yet.

By The42 Team Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 10:33 PM
56 minutes ago 3,505 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4971087
Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes.
SPORTING CP coach Silas understands Bruno Fernandes’ desire to play in the Premier League but claimed the Portugal international does not know if he has played his last game for the Lions.

Reports suggesting Fernandes is on the verge of completing a £50m (€58.6m) switch to Old Trafford led to speculation that the 25-year-old’s appearance in Sporting’s 2-0 defeat at home to Benfica on Friday would be his last.

While Silas sounded resigned to losing the midfielder, he remained hopeful that he may be able to select him for his side’s Taca da Liga clash with Braga on Tuesday.

“Bruno does the work of two or three players. I would prefer that he not leave,” Silas told reporters.

We have to understand the ambition of the player, who prefers to play in a league superior to ours. There has been talk in the English league, but who wouldn’t like to play there?

“Bruno deserves everything and deserves to test himself in a league like this. If he’s one of the best, he deserves to be there.”

Fernandes did not enjoy the best of games in the Lisbon derby, with Benfica’s Rafa Silva stealing the limelight by scoring a brace in the last 20 minutes to secure victory for the Primeira Liga leaders.

Sporting are fourth in the table and Fernandes’ eight goals in 16 league appearances have been vital to his side’s push for a top-four finish this season.

Asked whether he believed Fernandes had played his last game for Sporting, Silas said: “I hope not. So far we don’t know, nor does Bruno know.

“We will try to keep him for more games, but it’s not up to us.

“He deserves the best championship in the world. The only wish I have is the best for him.”

The42 Team

