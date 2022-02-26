Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

€75 million man Vlahovic continues remarkable run

The Serbia international scored twice as Juventus claimed a 3-2 win at Empoli.

By AFP Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 8:17 PM
53 minutes ago 2,614 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5695216
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC celebrates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC celebrates.
Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus FC celebrates.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUSAN VLAHOVIC scored twice as Juventus claimed a 3-2 win at Empoli on Saturday to move within seven points of Serie A leaders AC Milan.

The Turin giants were shaky at the back but secured a first win in four matches thanks to Vlahovic, who moved to the top of the league goalscoring charts ahead of Ciro Immobile.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are unbeaten in 13 Serie A games, since a 1-0 loss to Atalanta in November.

“An individual can never make the difference without a team behind him,” the 22-year-old Vlahovic told DAZN. “If we stay united and all work together, we can achieve great results.

“I was not accustomed to all this attention, as the coach also said, but with the right mindset, focus and concentration, you can do anything.”

Fourth-placed Juve are also locked in a battle with Atalanta, who they lead by six points, in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Atalanta, who have played two games fewer than Juventus, host Sampdoria on Monday.

But an unlikely title challenge could still materialise, after a series of slip-ups from the top three of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Juve were 14 points off the pace and languishing seventh in the table in December, but have revived their slim hopes of winning a 10th title in 11 seasons.

Allegri opted to start Moise Kean and Vlahovic together up front at Empoli, with Alvaro Morata dropping to the bench after starting the midweek 1-1 draw at Villarreal in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

On-loan Everton striker Kean put Juventus ahead just after the half-hour mark, heading in Adrien Rabiot’s cross.

Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski levelled for the home side in the 40th minute, poking the ball in from close range.

But Juve retook the lead on the stroke of half-time, as Vlahovic collected Juan Cuadrado’s clever pass, sold the Empoli defence a dummy and slotted in.

The Serbian international’s second goal, in the 66th minute, was sublime. He somehow managed to drag substitute Morata’s pass from behind him with his first touch before dinking the ball into the net.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Vlahovic has scored 20 Serie A goals this season, one more than Immobile.

Andrea La Mantia ensured a tense finale to the game when he pulled one back for Empoli with 14 minutes remaining, but Juventus held on.

Earlier on Saturday, bottom club Salernitana were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna as their fourth straight stalemate left them seven points from safety.

AC Milan and Inter were held to draws by Udinese and Genoa respectively on Friday.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie