All-Cork clash among the ties as draw for EA Sports Cup is confirmed

UCC WILL FACE Cobh Ramblers in the first round of the EA Sports Cup, with Cabinteely hosting Crumlin United in an all-Dublin clash.
The draw for the opening round of the competition was made today, with Galway United drawn at home to Athlone Town with UCD handed an away trip to Drogheda United.
Elsewhere, Longford Town host Cockhill Celtic and Bray Wanderers travel to Wexford.
The winners will progress to the second round, with all 10 Premier Division sides lying in wait.
Dundalk are the competition holders, having beaten Derry City in a penalty shoot-out in last year’s final at the Brandywell.
EA Sports Cup First Round Draw
Monday, 9 March
Cabinteely v Crumlin United
Drogheda United v UCD
Tuesday, 10 March
Galway United v Athlone Town
Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic
UCC v Cobh Ramblers
Wexford v Bray Wanderers
Times and venues to be confirmed
COMMENTS