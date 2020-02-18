This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 18 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Cork clash among the ties as draw for EA Sports Cup is confirmed

Cabinteely will host Crumlin in the first round of the competition.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 5:45 PM
29 minutes ago 564 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5012271
Dundalk manager Vinny Perth celebrates after last year's final.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Dundalk manager Vinny Perth celebrates after last year's final.
Dundalk manager Vinny Perth celebrates after last year's final.
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

UCC WILL FACE Cobh Ramblers in the first round of the EA Sports Cup, with Cabinteely hosting Crumlin United in an all-Dublin clash. 

The draw for the opening round of the competition was made today, with Galway United drawn at home to Athlone Town with UCD handed an away trip to Drogheda United. 

Elsewhere, Longford Town host Cockhill Celtic and Bray Wanderers travel to Wexford. 

The winners will progress to the second round, with all 10 Premier Division sides lying in wait. 

Dundalk are the competition holders, having beaten Derry City in a penalty shoot-out in last year’s final at the Brandywell. 

EA Sports Cup First Round Draw

Monday, 9 March

Cabinteely v Crumlin United
Drogheda United v UCD

Tuesday, 10 March

Galway United v Athlone Town
Longford Town v Cockhill Celtic
UCC v Cobh Ramblers
Wexford v Bray Wanderers

Times and venues to be confirmed 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie