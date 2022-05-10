Membership : Access or Sign Up
EA Sports to stop making popular Fifa video game series after split

The game will be rebranded as EA Sports FC.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 May 2022, 7:25 PM
Fifa 23 will be the last in the current series.
Image: EA Sports
Image: EA Sports

POPULAR VIDEO GAME franchise Fifa will be rebranded as EA Sports FC after its publisher Electronic Arts failed to reach an agreement with soccer’s global governing body. 

After Fifa 23 is released in Autumn, the relationship between EA and Fifa that started in 1993 will come to an end.

Fifa was one of the most profitable brands in gaming history, but after months of tense negotiations between both organisations they failed to reach an agreement to extend the partnership. 

In October the company said it was considering a name change. The cost of the game’s licence is among the sticking points. 

EA plan on revealing more information about EA Sports FC in July 2023.

“We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with Fifa,” said EA chief executive Andrew Wilson.

“The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger.  We have an incredible opportunity to put EA Sports FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.”

