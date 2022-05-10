EA Sports to stop making popular Fifa video game series after split

Fifa 23 will be the last in the current series.

Fifa 23 will be the last in the current series.

POPULAR VIDEO GAME franchise Fifa will be rebranded as EA Sports FC after its publisher Electronic Arts failed to reach an agreement with soccer’s global governing body.

After Fifa 23 is released in Autumn, the relationship between EA and Fifa that started in 1993 will come to an end.

Advertisement

Fifa was one of the most profitable brands in gaming history, but after months of tense negotiations between both organisations they failed to reach an agreement to extend the partnership.

In October the company said it was considering a name change. The cost of the game’s licence is among the sticking points.

EA plan on revealing more information about EA Sports FC in July 2023.

“We’re thankful for our many years of great partnership with Fifa,” said EA chief executive Andrew Wilson.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger. We have an incredible opportunity to put EA Sports FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.”