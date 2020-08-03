This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 August, 2020
Philadelphia Eagles head coach tests positive for Covid-19

The NFL season is due to start next month.

By AFP Monday 3 Aug 2020, 9:47 AM
File photo, Pederson coaching against the Giants in December.
Image: Rich Graessle
Image: Rich Graessle

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES COACH Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second NFL coach to test positive for the coronavirus, but remains asymptomatic, the NFL club announced yesterday.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton contracted COVID-19 in March, when the pandemic first struck the United States, but has since received medical clearance.

Pederson, 52, coached the Eagles to victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl and suited up as a reserve quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in their 1997 Super Bowl triumph over New England.

“We received confirmation this evening that head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19,” The Eagles said in a statement.

“Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team’s medical staff. The organization is following the protocols established by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

“Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility.”

Pederson will continue to lead virtual meetings with players while assistant coaches will handle on-site duties in training camp.

