Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Ealing confirm appointment of former Ireland U20 head coach Kieran Campbell

The ex-Ireland scrum-half will take up a new role with the English club next season.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 1:49 PM
17 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5401726
Kieran Campbell (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Kieran Campbell (file pic).
Kieran Campbell (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

KIERAN CAMPBELL’S APPOINTMENT to a new role with Ealing Trailfinders has been announced today by the English Championship club.

From next season, Campbell “will work mainly in skills and assisting in coaching the backs and attack alongside director of rugby Ben Ward”, according to the West London outfit.

It was announced last month that the 41-year-old’s tenure as Ulster’s academy manager is to end this summer. He has also been replaced by Richie Murphy following a brief stint as Ireland U20 head coach.

“I am very excited with the opportunity and challenge of moving to Ealing Trailfinders for the 2021-22 season,” said the former Ireland scrum-half.

“I have been hugely impressed by Ben’s description of the processes and infrastructure they have in place. It is clear that they are extremely confident in what they are developing and are very much on course to be successful.

“The opportunity to work as a senior coach in the skills and attack areas of the game is the challenge I have been seeking and I am delighted to have been given this opportunity.”

Before taking over as head coach, Campbell had a three-year spell as assistant to Noel McNamara with the Ireland U20s, which included the Grand Slam-winning campaign of 2019.

Since he began overseeing the Ulster academy in 2015, graduates have included Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Rob Lyttle, Stewart Moore, Nick Timoney, Jacob Stockdale and Tom O’Toole. Angus Kernohan, who he’ll be reunited with in Ealing, also came through the Ulster set-up on Campbell’s watch. 

Ealing Trailfinders director of rugby Ben Ward said: “Kieran has a wealth of experience and we are very excited that he will be joining us. He shares the same vision of how the game should be played, and we believe he will be a brilliant appointment as we look to keep making strides forward.”

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

