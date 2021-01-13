BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 January 2021
Advertisement

'When they're lost in the game, you're on a winner. It's when they're distracted you have problems'

Shane Keegan returns with a brand-new season of the How To Win At Dominoes podcast, exclusive to The42 Members.

By The42 Team Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 4:05 PM
56 minutes ago 1,155 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5323915

FORMER TIPPERARY HURLING manager Eamon O’Shea explores the power of imagination and visualisation as we kick off the second season of How To Win At Dominoes, The42‘s coaching podcast.

Fresh from his Europa League excursions with Dundalk, host Shane Keegan is once again digging into his little black book to dial up some of Ireland’s sharpest coaching minds for a weekly podcast exclusive to members of The42.

eamon-oshea Former Tipperary manager Eamon O'Shea.

Widely regarded as one of the best hurling coaches in the country, O’Shea was an influential member of Liam Sheedy’s 2010 All-Ireland winning management team in Tipperary. He later took over as manager of the seniors between 2013 and 2015, reaching an All-Ireland final in 2014 and achieving Munster glory in 2015.

O’Shea returned to Tipperary’s backroom team in 2019 where he worked under Sheedy once again as they helped guide the county to Liam MacCarthy glory at the end of that campaign.

“The power of the senses and the power of the imagination is something that really interests me,” he tells Keegan on the podcast.

“They are people who can allow players to visualise better than I can. I don’t have [the] skillsets but at a very simple level, you can use your imagination.

“You can take it up levels to allow people more formally use visualisation techniques. But to me, they have to see the gameplan and they have to see the structure of the pitch.

“If you take a player out, whether it’s a football pitch or a soccer pitch or a rugby pitch, and stand your players on the side of that pitch, and have them look at that pitch, and have them absorb and embed themselves in that environment, and see the blade of grass 31 or 30 metres from the goals [and] align their thinking; they have to be at one with the game, to embed themselves in the game so that they are lost in the game.

“And when they’re lost in the game, you’re on a winner. It’s when they’re distracted [that] you have problems.

“When it happens, it’s a great day.”

You can listen to this episode and the entire archive by becoming a member of The42

Our supporters also enjoy Rugby Weekly Extra, Behind The Lines – the sportswriting podcast, regular newsletters and other benefits which you can read about here.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie