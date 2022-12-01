Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 December 2022
Advertisement

Eamon O'Shea to take charge of Galway development squad

Former Tipperary coach will oversee panel largely made up of junior players.

44 minutes ago 1,285 Views 0 Comments
Eamon O'Shea lives in Galway.
Eamon O'Shea lives in Galway.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FORMER ALL-IRELAND winning coach Eamon O’Shea is back in inter-county management, but his new role will be a lot less demanding than when he was helping to guide his native Tipperary to Liam MacCarthy glory.

O’Shea is going to take charge of a Galway development squad largely made up of junior players to play in a Connacht league in January which will also include a team from New York and Longford.

Mayo, Roscommon, Leitrim and Sligo, all of whom have made progress in the Lory Meagher, Nicky Rackard and Christy Ring cups in recent years, will also participate.

The competition will be run off over three days on 2, 4 and 7 January at the indoor Connacht dome in Bekan in Co Mayo. The New York side coming to Ireland for a week will include several homegrown players.

Galway GAA chairman Paul Bellew said that getting O’Shea, who lives in Salthill in Galway, to take charge of their team is a big boost.

“It adds a lot to our team taking part and also to the competition as well to have someone like Eamon O’Shea involved. We are very grateful to him and I’m sure the players will learn a lot from him,” said Bellew.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

O’Shea, a key member of Liam Sheedy’s management team in the Liam MacCarthy wins in 2010 and 2019 and who guided Tipperary to Munster glory in 2015 when he was manager, will be selecting players from mainly junior clubs.

Earlier this year his own son Donal became the first member of the Salthill/Knocknacarra hurling team, which has always operated at junior level, to play senior hurling for Galway and the former All-Ireland minor winner will be hoping to push on for Henry Shefflin’s side next season having been included in the championship squad last summer.

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie