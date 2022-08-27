Meath All-Ireland winning manger Murray steps down

EAMONN MURRAY HAS stepped down as Meath ladies football manager.
Meath LGFA confirmed the news in a statement this evening entitled, ‘An end of an historic era,’ after the Boardsmill clubman and Cavan native steered the Royal county to back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles following a remarkable rise through the ranks.
The statement reads: “After a lifetime of commitment and dedication to the development and progression of ladies football in the county, Eamonn Murray has decided to hang up his boots and bainisteoir bib after becoming the most decorated manager in the history of the game in Meath with:
- 2 All Ireland Senior Championships
- 1 All Ireland Intermediate Championship
- Div 1, Div 2 & Div 3 National League titles
- 1 Leinster Intermediate title
“And that’s just in the past 6 seasons.
“Eamonn will be sorely missed by all, we would like to wish him, his wife Clare
and the family the very best for the future.”
AN END OF AN HISTORIC ERA— MeathLadiesFootball (@meathladiesMLGF) August 27, 2022
“Eamon Murray has decided to hang up his boots and banisteoir bib.”https://t.co/XVr7Zr1cjv@MeathSports @HSmeath @LMFMRADIO @wearemeath @LadiesFootball @LeinsterLGFA @MeathDaily @extratime_sport @DavidSSport pic.twitter.com/KCOWoFV8wW
Murray’s departure is not a major surprise. Backroom team exits had been expected. “I know most of the coaches are leaving, they’re moving on,” as Murray said in the build-up this year’s All-Ireland final win over Kerry. “Will I stay or not? I don’t know. I won’t tell anybody until after the match or a week after, we’ll see what happens.”
Coaching masterminds Paul Garrigan and Shane Wall both confirmed their departures in the wake of their most recent success, bringing the curtain down on an incredible journey.
Differently
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 MembershipBecome a Member
The rise began in 2017, Murray heading up a set-up at an extremely low ebb. Having severely struggled in the senior doldrums, they were rebuilding at intermediate level and in Division 3 of the league. Now, they are back-to-back All-Ireland senior champions, their incredible rise well-documented at this stage.
Intermediate glory arrived in December 2020 after back-to-back final defeats, while they lifted the Brendan Martin Cup for the very first time the following August after a fairytale return to the top-flight.
They ended Dublin’s perfect five in-a-row bid in the final, and backed up that success in 2022 with the Division 1 league and championship double.
🗞 Big news from @meathladiesMLGF this evening as Eamonn Murray has stepped down as manager. What a legacy he leaves and congratulations on everything Eamonn! 👏 https://t.co/O9zokKJXTF— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) August 27, 2022
COMMENTS