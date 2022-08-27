Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Meath All-Ireland winning manger Murray steps down

Murray steered the Royal county to back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles this summer.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 6:27 PM
26 minutes ago 778 Views 0 Comments
End of an era: Eamonn Murray.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

EAMONN MURRAY HAS stepped down as Meath ladies football manager.

Meath LGFA confirmed the news in a statement this evening entitled, ‘An end of an historic era,’ after the Boardsmill clubman and Cavan native steered the Royal county to back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles following a remarkable rise through the ranks.

The statement reads: “After a lifetime of commitment and dedication to the development and progression of ladies football in the county, Eamonn Murray has decided to hang up his boots and bainisteoir bib after becoming the most decorated manager in the history of the game in Meath with:

  • 2 All Ireland Senior Championships
  • 1 All Ireland Intermediate Championship
  • Div 1, Div 2 & Div 3 National League titles
  • 1 Leinster Intermediate title

“And that’s just in the past 6 seasons.

“Eamonn will be sorely missed by all, we would like to wish him, his wife Clare
and the family the very best for the future.” 

Murray’s departure is not a major surprise. Backroom team exits had been expected. “I know most of the coaches are leaving, they’re moving on,” as Murray said in the build-up this year’s All-Ireland final win over Kerry. “Will I stay or not? I don’t know. I won’t tell anybody until after the match or a week after, we’ll see what happens.”

Coaching masterminds Paul Garrigan and Shane Wall both confirmed their departures in the wake of their most recent success, bringing the curtain down on an incredible journey.

The rise began in 2017, Murray heading up a set-up at an extremely low ebb. Having severely struggled in the senior doldrums, they were rebuilding at intermediate level and in Division 3 of the league. Now, they are back-to-back All-Ireland senior champions, their incredible rise well-documented at this stage.

Intermediate glory arrived in December 2020 after back-to-back final defeats, while they lifted the Brendan Martin Cup for the very first time the following August after a fairytale return to the top-flight.

They ended Dublin’s perfect five in-a-row bid in the final, and backed up that success in 2022 with the Division 1 league and championship double.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

